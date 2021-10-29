4 2021 Kia Sorento Lands in the U.S. as Hybrid or PHEV, Is More Off-Road Capable

Modified Kia Sorento PHEVs Finish Second and Third in Rebelle Rally X-Cross Class

Both of Kia America’s modified Rebelle Rally plug-in hybrid Sorento SUVs finished on the X-Cross class podium, with professional rally driver Verena Mei and navigator Tana White grabbing P2, and last year’s returning team, Alyssa Roenigk and Sabrina Howells, coming in third place overall, out of a total of 10 teams. 10 photos



Mods included underbody armor, front bumper guards and skid plates, increased ground clearance courtesy of a 1-inch spacer lift, tow points for the front and rear bumpers, 17-inch KMC matte black wheels and Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires, among other things.



“We are elated over the strong performances from both of our teams, who truly tested the Sorento PHEV’s mettle throughout the course of the punishing rally,” said Kia North America and Kia America president and CEO, Sean Yoon. “All four women embody Kia’s new slogan, ‘Movement That Inspires’ and their podium finishes prove that our rugged and capable SUVs can also be energy efficient adventure vehicles.”



Power comes from the union of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 90 hp (67 kW ) electric motor, fed by a 13.8 kWh battery. Everything is channeled to the all-wheel drive system through a six-speed automatic gearbox.



