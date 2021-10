Modified Kia Sorento PHEVs Finish Second and Third in Rebelle Rally X-Cross Class

kW

The SUVs competed in the X-Cross class under the electrified program and were customized by women-owned LGE-CTS Motorsports in Southern California.Mods included underbody armor, front bumper guards and skid plates, increased ground clearance courtesy of a 1-inch spacer lift, tow points for the front and rear bumpers, 17-inch KMC matte black wheels and Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires, among other things.“We are elated over the strong performances from both of our teams, who truly tested the Sorento PHEV’s mettle throughout the course of the punishing rally,” said Kia North America and Kia America president and CEO, Sean Yoon. “All four women embody Kia’s new slogan, ‘Movement That Inspires’ and their podium finishes prove that our rugged and capable SUVs can also be energy efficient adventure vehicles.”Spanning roughly 1,500 miles (2,400 km) of rough terrain, the Rebelle Rally covered distances across Nevada, Arizona and California.The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV only recently went on sale in the U.S. with prices starting from $44,990 for the SX version, while the SX-P costs upwards of $47,890 – both eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as other incentives such as single rider carpool lane access in the state of California.Power comes from the union of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 90 hp (67) electric motor, fed by a 13.8battery. Everything is channeled to the all-wheel drive system through a six-speed automatic gearbox.Ultimately, the electrifiedproduces 261 hp (265 ps) and can travel for up to 32 miles (52 km) without using a drop of gasoline. Its EPA-estimated maximum range is 460 miles (740 km), with an average return of 79