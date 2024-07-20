Modified Ducati Monster Is Close to Stock Aesthetically, But Way Prettier at the Same Time

With its beautiful scenery and warm climate, Spain seems like the perfect place for motorcycling culture to thrive. Of course, that means the custom bike segment has also gotten a chance to flourish, with many great names appearing on the scene as a result. Lord Drake Kustoms over in sunny Malaga is among them, operated by Francisco Ali Manen and turning every bike they touch into a bespoke masterpiece.
The shop’s undertakings are, more often than not, extensive and complex, but they can really work miracles on a motorcycle even when they keep things simple. For instance, this Ducati Monster S4R was turned into an absolute charmer without needing to change its appearance beyond recognition. Lord Drake Kustoms (LDK) started with a 2004 model from Bologna’s lineup, seeking to infuse it with a nice dose of cafe racer flair.
First things first, the crew wanted to delete some visual mass from the Monster’s rear end, so they did away with items like the tail, license plate holder, and lighting equipment. Then, the subframe itself was shortened and looped, before getting topped with a stunning seat upholstered in brown leather. As for the license plate, it will henceforth live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket.
A full suite of bright LEDs are also located in that area, and all these changes boost the cleanliness factor to eleven at the back. The work performed up front was a bit more straightforward, but it still managed to make a big impact, nonetheless. A pair of clip-on handlebars are now located in the cockpit, wearing high-end clutch and brake master cylinders from Brembo.
Motogadget bar-end turn signals were attached to the clip-ons, too, as were stylish Biltwell grips matching the leather and diamond pattern stitching on the saddle. The way ahead is illuminated by an aftermarket LED headlamp, mounted on custom brackets right below the stock dials. All the electronics were connected to a fresh wiring harness just for good measure.
Yet another noteworthy addition can be found in the unsprung sector, as the S4R’s original five-spoke hoops are nowhere to be seen. In their stead, LDK installed custom-made wheels featuring lightweight aluminum rims and stainless-steel spokes. A set of Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires were thrown into the mix for plentiful grip, bringing the specimen’s updated footgear full circle.
In terms of powertrain mods, the Lord Drake treatment involved the addition of a replacement dry clutch and a custom heat-wrapped exhaust system. The latter terminates nice and high on the subframe’s right-hand side, and the L-twin engine was dressed up in a selection of snazzy aftermarket covers. Lastly, the fuel tank and front fender were both finished in a coat of matte-grey, which complements the brown leather seat beautifully.
