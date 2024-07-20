Modified Ducati Monster Is Close to Stock Aesthetically, But Way Prettier at the Same Time

12 photos Photo: Lord Drake Kustoms via Pipeburn

With its beautiful scenery and warm climate, Spain seems like the perfect place for motorcycling culture to thrive. Of course, that means the custom bike segment has also gotten a chance to flourish, with many great names appearing on the scene as a result. Lord Drake Kustoms over in sunny Malaga is among them, operated by Francisco Ali Manen and turning every bike they touch into a bespoke masterpiece.