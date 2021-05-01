Modified 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Proves It's a True Off-Roader at Hell's Gate

Yes, it’s joined at the hip with the Escape. And yes, it’s made in Mexico instead of the U.S. The Ford Bronco Sport Badlands may also overheat off the beaten path, but this video proves that it’s a proper off-roader.
Filmed at the infamous Hell’s Gate obstacle on the Hell’s Revenge trail, the compact crossover is rocking a 1.5-inch lift kit, aftermarket wheels, and knobby rubber. Otherwise, it’s a completely stock Bronco Sport Badlands.
Excluding the sold-out First Edition, the Badlands is the fourth and most expensive trim level offered for the 2021 model year. “The pinnacle of Bronco Sport’s off-road performance” as Ford likes to call it also happens to be the most powerful of the lot because it features the 2.0-liter EcoBoost.
The four-cylinder turbo produces best-in-class 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, resources that are channeled to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a twin-clutch drive unit. The PTU can mimic a mechanical locking diff, and the Badlands can also divert all the rear-axle torque to either rear wheel if the situation calls for it.
As opposed to lesser specifications, the Badlands has a more capable suspension system that integrates unique front struts with hydraulic rebound stops. Monotube rear shock absorbers, softer springs and anti-roll bars, class-exclusive Trail Control, and four steel bash plates are featured as well.
Priced at $32,820 as opposed to $26,820 for the Base trim level, the range-topping variant can be had with 235/65 R17 all-terrain shoes for $495 over the 225/65 R17 standard tires. Splash guards add $220 to the tally, and leather-trimmed seats are offered only as part of the $2,595 Badlands Package. Among others, this rather expensive option includes a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, as well as a wireless charging pad.
