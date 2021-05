Modified 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Proves It's a True Off-Roader at Hell's Gate

Filmed at the infamous Hell’s Gate obstacle on the Hell’s Revenge trail, the compact crossover is rocking a 1.5-inch lift kit, aftermarket wheels, and knobby rubber. Otherwise, it’s a completely stock Bronco Sport Badlands Excluding the sold-out First Edition, the Badlands is the fourth and most expensive trim level offered for the 2021 model year. “The pinnacle of Bronco Sport’s off-road performance” as Ford likes to call it also happens to be the most powerful of the lot because it features the 2.0-liter EcoBoost.The four-cylinder turbo produces best-in-class 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque, resources that are channeled to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a twin-clutch drive unit. The PTU can mimic a mechanical locking diff, and the Badlands can also divert all the rear-axle torque to either rear wheel if the situation calls for it.As opposed to lesser specifications, the Badlands has a more capable suspension system that integrates unique front struts with hydraulic rebound stops. Monotube rear shock absorbers, softer springs and anti-roll bars, class-exclusive Trail Control, and four steel bash plates are featured as well.Priced at $32,820 as opposed to $26,820 for the Base trim level, the range-topping variant can be had with 235/65 R17 all-terrain shoes for $495 over the 225/65 R17 standard tires. Splash guards add $220 to the tally, and leather-trimmed seats are offered only as part of the $2,595 Badlands Package. Among others, this rather expensive option includes a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, as well as a wireless charging pad.