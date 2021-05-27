4 California-Imported 1966 Ford Mustang Was Only Used for Wedding and Pub Visits

Modified 1974 BMW R90/6 Goes On the Block Wearing a Massive Wixom Fairing

It also comes with fresh rubber, aftermarket shocks and a refurbished mill. 23 photos



For instance, this reworked 1974



Motorrad’s R90/6 is brought to life by a horizontally opposed air-cooled boxer-twin that boasts a healthy displacement of 898cc. When the tachometer hits optimal rpm, the four-stroke powerplant will feed up to 60 horses and 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of twist to a five-speed gearbox. This oomph is handed over to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive, leading to a top speed of 114 mph (184 kph).



In terms of modifications, the very first thing you’ll notice is that humungous Wixom front fairing, followed by a pair of stealthy saddlebags on the opposite end. Besides the stock instrumentation, the cockpit comes with a chromed handlebar and fresh aftermarket grips. Handling improvements are accomplished thanks to Koni shock absorbers, a new master cylinder for the front brake and premium tires from Metzeler’s range.



