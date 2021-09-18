Modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS Rocks LS3 Muscle and a Centrifugal Blower

Although it looks very similar to a turbocharger on the compressor side, the centrifugal supercharger doesn’t use exhaust gases to spin the impeller. A pulley, a belt or a gear drive, and the engine do the work. As opposed to roots- and screw-type blowers, centrifugal superchargers produce more power the higher you go in terms of engine revolutions.The linear curve of the centrifugal supercharger complements the power band of the engine, and this design takes less energy to make power compared to a positive-displacement supercharger. In conjunction with an LS3 that flaunts Holley electronic fuel injection, engine control unit, smart coils, and throttle body, it’s easy to understand why this restomod is more exciting than the period-correct Z28 pack and the dealer-installed 427 mill.Finished in a custom-blended green that screams olive drab to me, the 1968 model year Camaro SS handles as well as it looks. The owner, Dave, went for Ridetech four-link rear suspension, tubular control arms, ShockWave integrated air springs and shocks, and subframe connectors, along with a CPP Hydroboost hydraulic power brake booster, Wilwood master cylinder, slotted-and-drilled rotors, red brake calipers, and Forgeline wheels.The 18- by 9.0- and 11-inch rims are wrapped in Yokohama summer tires. Ringbrothers door handles and hood hinges also have to be mentioned, along with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a 3000 stall by Yank Converter. Although unfinished, the cabin isn’t too shabby either because the TMI seats, door panels, pillar covers, and suede headliner perfectly match the character of this build. The finishing touches come in the guise of a Holley digital instrument cluster and a six-spoke steering wheel.