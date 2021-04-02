5 Is Amazon's Fire TV for Auto the Next Big Thing for Premium Cars?

4 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Twins Go Official With Best-In-Class Towing, Passenger Volume

3 Simple Ideation Sketch or Ahead-of-Its-Time Teaser for EV Luxury Sedan From GM?

2 Official GM Render Depicts a Chevrolet Camaro Widebody Race Car and It's Awesome

More on this:

Modified 1966 Jeep Wagoneer Matches Chevy Silverado V8 Grunt With Fender Flares

Wagoneers are getting increasingly popular with the restomodding scene as of late, and this one is a prime specimen, if I may say so. Listed on Bring a Trailer with six days of bidding left, the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle is a totally different animal from the original on the outside and under the skin. 51 photos



The manual tranny has been fitted with a replacement clutch and driveshaft by the owner, along with a Positraction differential with 3.73:1 gearing from a Camaro. Reportedly sourced from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup with 157,000 miles (252,667 kilometers) on the clock, the powerplant is embellished with a custom coil plug cover and twin intakes.



From the front seal to the timing chain’s gasket and water pump, a lot of stuff has been replaced to ensure smooth operation. Modifications further include the aluminum radiator, Melling oil pump, Holley six-quart oil pan, PSI wiring harness and engine control unit, ceramic-coated headers with Flowmaster mufflers, a brand-new fuel tank, pump, and lines.



The undercarriage photographs reveal no rust whatsoever because the floors were replaced during the build and the suspension system is three years old. Speaking of the suspension, the



Repainted in Desert Khaki with a Cream roof, this one-off machine also impresses with the custom bumpers, fiberglass flares, and 20-inch Detroit Steel smoothie wheels. The interior is beautifully simple and inviting, for that matter, thanks to black vinyl-wrapped seats, rubber-lined floors, a bamboo headliner, cypress wood accents, and Vintage Air climate control.



At the current moment, the highest bid stands at $6,911.



As opposed to a grandpa-spec motor from AMC, the Wagoneer has received an L33 powerplant under current ownership. Purchased and subsequently modified three years ago by the seller, the restomodded utility vehicle mates the 5.3-liter Vortec V8 with a five-speed stick-shift transmission used by GM in the ‘90s known as the NV3500, a.k.a. the New Venture Gear 3500.The manual tranny has been fitted with a replacement clutch and driveshaft by the owner, along with a Positraction differential with 3.73:1 gearing from a Camaro. Reportedly sourced from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup with 157,000 miles (252,667 kilometers) on the clock, the powerplant is embellished with a custom coil plug cover and twin intakes.From the front seal to the timing chain’s gasket and water pump, a lot of stuff has been replaced to ensure smooth operation. Modifications further include the aluminum radiator, Melling oil pump, Holley six-quart oil pan, PSI wiring harness and engine control unit, ceramic-coated headers with Flowmaster mufflers, a brand-new fuel tank, pump, and lines.The undercarriage photographs reveal no rust whatsoever because the floors were replaced during the build and the suspension system is three years old. Speaking of the suspension, the Wagoneer flexes a Mustang II-type setup up front, a Heidts front subframe, a four-link arrangement for the rear axle, coilovers on all corners, and power-assisted disc brakes to boot.Repainted in Desert Khaki with a Cream roof, this one-off machine also impresses with the custom bumpers, fiberglass flares, and 20-inch Detroit Steel smoothie wheels. The interior is beautifully simple and inviting, for that matter, thanks to black vinyl-wrapped seats, rubber-lined floors, a bamboo headliner, cypress wood accents, and Vintage Air climate control.At the current moment, the highest bid stands at $6,911.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.