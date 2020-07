Introduced back in 1939, before the Porsche brand was born, the Type 64 saw Ferdinand Porsche kickstarting his sportscar dream based on Volkswagen Beetle parts - while the air-cooled motor comes from the Bug, the chassis is custom, as is the body, which is kept in place with the help of rivets.So, this is where the understated philosophy that defines Porsche as a carmaker was born. And by understated we mean remarkable performance achieved with a motor that's definitely not the most powerful around and mixed with a tastefully restrained design.Well, this pixel exercise helps us imagine a Type 64 that had been gifted with the sort of visual identity you'd expect from such a reinvented classic.For instance, the LED lighting signature in those massive round headlights perfectly fits the Porsche crest on the hood. The latter is held in place by leather straps and features an air intake close to the windshield.Yet the most important transformation comes from the not-so-subtle rear track boost, with the hips of the machine making the whole thing look like a rocket.Thus, the rear end maintains the elegance of the original, while adding the side-to-side lights that now define every Porsche in the range.Of course, such a machine will always be a friend of the scales, so it should make for one the lightest electric cars around. And while this is a proposal coming from independent artist Richard Cullis, perhaps Zuffenhausen is paying attention to our reactions.Then again, the lightweight nature of the car means that any Porsche internal combustion engine from the modern era would turn the vehicle into a top performer, so this could always cater to the transportation needs of old-school aficionados.Meanwhile, you can see Chris Harris driving the actual Porsche 64 in the Top Gear video at the bottom of the page.