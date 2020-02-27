Modernized Porsche 959 Looks Like the 992's Big Brother

Over the decades of 911 existence, there were multiple times when Porsche considered the rear-engined model wouldn't survive, let along reach the popularity it enjoys nowadays. And this is how we ended up with stunning machines like the 959.
Back in 1981, the German automotive producer set out to develop a new go-fast machine, albeit sticking to the rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer. And, also thanks to the Group B rallying perspectives, the 959 came to the world five years later, with its all-paw hardware being just one of the aspects that gave the machine an ahead-of-its-time aura.
But what if the 959 and the 911 were to be brought close once again? Well, the rendering we have here comes to provide an answer to that question, albeit with this serving entertainment purposes above all else.
The senior halo car's production ended back in 1993, while the pixel portrait sitting before us gifts this with features of the 992 Neunelfer that landed last year, so will the melange work?
We're obviously looking at a rendering that will split opinions among Porschephiles, but you should know this modernization process is a bit of a trend nowadays. So this visual effort, which comes from a label called Car News Network, didn't come out of the blue. In fact, as you'll notice in the social media post below, a pair of photos showcasing the actual 959 was placed next to the rendering(s), so you can easily spot the changes.
Oh, and yes, there's also a bit of 991 in there, since the wheels that fill up this digitally remastered 959's arches are the magnesium units offered as an option on the 991.1-generation GT3 RS and GT2 RS (these not only lower the overall weight of the vehicle, but also reduce unsprung mass, thus bringing benefits in terms of both driving dynamics and coziness).
And while we're talking AWD and 911s, I'll remind you that next week's Geneva Motor Show will bring us the 992 Turbo, a monster that has already leaked onto the web.
