Modernized Lexus LFA Is The V10 Revival We Desperately Need

View this post on Instagram

What If - Updated Lexus LFA 🇯🇵🔥🏁 @carnewsnetwork V10 + electric motor? Yay or nay? 🤔 Tag a friend who likes Japanese cars! Swipe to see the original photo ▶️

A post shared by Car News Network (@carnewsnetwork) on Feb 7, 2020 at 7:36am PST