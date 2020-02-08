Modernized Lexus LFA Is The V10 Revival We Desperately Need

From mild-hybrid setups to all-electric powertrains, it's obvious that the plug is taking over. And we can say that electrified supercars are in short supply for now, you can expect their number to grow steadily as we move forward. However, none of that can help us aficionados who dream of the good old direct connection between one's right foot, a naturally aspirated engine and the road - for instance, the Lexus LFA provides the perfect example of this.
With its atmospheric V10 delivering 571 hp for the Nurburgring edition, the LFA isn't all the muscular by 2020 standards. However, few of the cars that came after it (the beast was built between 2010 and 2012) can provide the same level of driving experience purity.
So what if Lexus would come up with a modernized LFA? The chances of such a revival are pretty close to zero, with the aspects that get in the way ranging from the ever-stricter emission standards to the fact that an extra batch of cars would affect the collectible value of the original (only 500 units were brought to life, remember?).
Then again, there's nothing that can keep us from dreaming about such a machine. In fact, I know something that would help with such a fantasy, namely the rendering above.
The pixel work takes the said Ring edition LFA and brings it to the current design standards of the automotive producer. To be more precise, the mid-engined toy has received a nose job and now features a super-sized spindle grille.
Sure, this isn't the most elaborate pixel effort out there, but we must still thanks digital label Carnewsnetwork for helping up imagine such a velocity instrument.
PS: Of course, some of you will prefer the styling of the original LFA, which is why the Instagram post below involves both incarnation of the supercar.
