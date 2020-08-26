Modernized Lamborghini Murcielago Is the King of Pop-Ups

If you happen to a have a fetish for V12 monsters build over in Sant'Agata Bolognese (yes, there are car aficionados who don't share this interest), you're probably on your toes right now, waiting to see what Lamborghini is preparing for the successor of the Aventador. And while we feel the same, we've come across a rendering that might just help one deal with all the waiting.
This virtual build revolves around a Murcielago, so it makes us look back in time... or not - we've seen a few Murcie builds on social media over the past few years and it seems this is still a popular topic.
The idea was to modernize the Lambo, albeit while maintaining its spirit. And the latter part can be translated into the fact that the rather simple styling has been largely maintained - this pixel work steers clear of the complex styling we've seen on many recent Lamborghini one-offs and few-offs. Of course, this is a matter that cover the entire industry, with the well-knows shapes meaning designers are trying to come up with a fresh look and end up throwing many, many lines onto a new car.
Unlike its predecessor, the Diablo, the Murcielago never came with pop-up headlights, but this one does. However, instead of taking us into the 80s, the LED light bars that sit behind those lifting covers deliver a futuristic take.
The nose of the car might just spell Maranello, but this is no oopsie. You see, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the work, loves to play all sorts of games, which explains the Porsche crest adorning this Lamborghini.
And if such a rendering might seem wild, keep in mind that the real world has already seen Lamborghini Huracans being turned into drift cars or losing their body panels for an exoskeleton.
