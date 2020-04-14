Modernized Honda S2000 Coupe Is the Sportscar We Need

It was 2009 when production of the S2000 came to and end and, despite so many aficionados expressing their love for the Japanese sportscar, Honda has yet to come up with a revival. As such, we can only hope the company will do more than just add fuel to this fire (more on this below) and actually bring back the toy. Meanwhile, we're here to enjoy a rendering that portrays a modernized S2k.
To say that the styling of the Honda S2000 has aged well would be an understatement. This is why J.B.Cars, the digital label responsible for this work, decided to only bring minor changes to the vehicle.
Nevertheless, you'll get to see the digitally-augmented model next to the original in the social media post below, so you can compare the two with ease.
The greatest transformation undoubtedly comes from the coupe nature of the newcomer. In a body change that makes the thing slightly resemble the Mercedes-AMG GT, a fixed roof has been placed on top of the Honda, with the posterior of a machine gaining a hatch for added practicality.
While the side view only includes gilles on the front fenders and door mirrors with a smaller footprint, the posterior welcomes further upgrades. As such, the taillights now feature LED inner graphics, albeit with these having an aftermarket look, while their shape is slightly different. And, if we zoom on the lower front apron, we'll notice a diffuser-like element.
It's worth mentioning the pixel treatment above is not that different to what Honda introduced back in January, namely the S2000 20th Anniversary Prototype. Basically a showpiece for Honda Access, the company's parts and accessories arm, the show car featured bits like an aero apron, lowered suspension and a modern audio system, among others - you'll find an image of this teasing goodie at the end of the gallery above.
So here's to hoping the demo vehicle was Honda's way of testing the waters for an S2000. Frankly, while many aficioandos, myself included, wouldn't like to hear this, there are chances of seeing the S2k returning as an electric sportscar.
We're talking about an emerging genre, one that Honda might want to take advantage of, especially once advances in battery technology reach a more serious level, such as the eagerly anticipated solid-state batteries. So we might just see a Honda S2000 EV later in the decade.
Nevertheless, you'll get to see the digitally-augmented model next to the original in the social media post below, so you can compare the two with ease.
The greatest transformation undoubtedly comes from the coupe nature of the newcomer. In a body change that makes the thing slightly resemble the Mercedes-AMG GT, a fixed roof has been placed on top of the Honda, with the posterior of a machine gaining a hatch for added practicality.
While the side view only includes gilles on the front fenders and door mirrors with a smaller footprint, the posterior welcomes further upgrades. As such, the taillights now feature LED inner graphics, albeit with these having an aftermarket look, while their shape is slightly different. And, if we zoom on the lower front apron, we'll notice a diffuser-like element.
It's worth mentioning the pixel treatment above is not that different to what Honda introduced back in January, namely the S2000 20th Anniversary Prototype. Basically a showpiece for Honda Access, the company's parts and accessories arm, the show car featured bits like an aero apron, lowered suspension and a modern audio system, among others - you'll find an image of this teasing goodie at the end of the gallery above.
So here's to hoping the demo vehicle was Honda's way of testing the waters for an S2000. Frankly, while many aficioandos, myself included, wouldn't like to hear this, there are chances of seeing the S2k returning as an electric sportscar.
We're talking about an emerging genre, one that Honda might want to take advantage of, especially once advances in battery technology reach a more serious level, such as the eagerly anticipated solid-state batteries. So we might just see a Honda S2000 EV later in the decade.
View this post on Instagram
My latest edit, a modernized S2000..I think this car looked perfect as it was so I've only made some subtle changes, what you think. @ #Honda #S2000 #HondaS2000 #AP2 #VTec #UltimateEdition #HondaLove #S2000Honda #F22C1 #JDM #SupercarsOfLondon #HondaNation #HonaLife #HondaTuning #HondaStance #Civic #TypeR #HondaCivic #HondaCivicTypeR #FK #VTec_Society #VTecClub #HondaCRV #CRV #HondaAccord #Hondas #HondaCity #CarThrottle #CarRendering