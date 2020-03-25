Modernized Dodge Charger Daytona Flexes Viper V10 Muscle

While Dodge has brought back the Daytona incarnation of the Charger for the 2020 model year, the newcomer sadly skips the sharp nose and the massive wing, as such bits wouldn't comply with modern pedestrian crash safety regulations. Nevertheless, there are multiple digital artists out there who come to help us keep the retro NASCAR bomb under the spotlights.
And a fresh example of the sort comes from the rendering sitting before us, which portrays a 1969 Charger Daytona that has been given a thorough update.
Since the #bagged tuning subculture has gained serious traction over the past few years, it looks like this slab of America has been gifted with air suspension, which would explain its microscopic ground clearance.
More importantly, the entire wheel setup has been changed, as the Dodge has been fitted with the kind of larger rims and deeper fenders featured on modern cars (of course, this would also require serious tech mods underneath the skin). As such, the NASCAR-borrowed wheel and tire package is spot on.
While the original does come with an air dam, this has grown quite a bit for the pixel build staring at us from behind the screen.
As you may have noticed by now, the hood has gone missing. And that's because it would be of no use - the engine compartment simply can't contain the newfound hear of the car.
Back in 1969, you could have the Charger Daytona with either a 426ci (7.0 L) HEMI delivering 390 hp or a 440ci (7.2 L) Magnum producing 425 hp. Nevertheless, this digital contraption now packs the Viper's 8.4-liter V10, which delivers 645 hp in factory trim.
When it comes to the artist who put these pixels together, you should know his name is Karan Adivi and his efforts spread beyond the muscle car genre.
Since the #bagged tuning subculture has gained serious traction over the past few years, it looks like this slab of America has been gifted with air suspension, which would explain its microscopic ground clearance.
More importantly, the entire wheel setup has been changed, as the Dodge has been fitted with the kind of larger rims and deeper fenders featured on modern cars (of course, this would also require serious tech mods underneath the skin). As such, the NASCAR-borrowed wheel and tire package is spot on.
While the original does come with an air dam, this has grown quite a bit for the pixel build staring at us from behind the screen.
As you may have noticed by now, the hood has gone missing. And that's because it would be of no use - the engine compartment simply can't contain the newfound hear of the car.
Back in 1969, you could have the Charger Daytona with either a 426ci (7.0 L) HEMI delivering 390 hp or a 440ci (7.2 L) Magnum producing 425 hp. Nevertheless, this digital contraption now packs the Viper's 8.4-liter V10, which delivers 645 hp in factory trim.
When it comes to the artist who put these pixels together, you should know his name is Karan Adivi and his efforts spread beyond the muscle car genre.
View this post on Instagram
Brought back one of my favorites - SRT Viper powered '69 Daytona. Cleaned up the fenders and gave it a more age appropriate look. . . . . . #dodge #charger #dodgecharger #daytona #69 #3d #render #mopar #illustration #art #digitalart #slammed #musclecar #americanmuscle #car #carlifestyle #joyofmachine #legendary #nascar #icon #vintage #retro #classic #stance