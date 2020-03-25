Modernized Dodge Charger Daytona Flexes Viper V10 Muscle

View this post on Instagram

Brought back one of my favorites - SRT Viper powered '69 Daytona. Cleaned up the fenders and gave it a more age appropriate look. . . . . . #dodge #charger #dodgecharger #daytona #69 #3d #render #mopar #illustration #art #digitalart #slammed #musclecar #americanmuscle #car #carlifestyle #joyofmachine #legendary #nascar #icon #vintage #retro #classic #stance

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT