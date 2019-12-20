Modernized BMW Z4M Coupe Looks Like a "German Supra"

Now that BMW has brought us the second incarnation of the Z4 together with Toyota, you can be certain that the German toy's coupe derivative won't make a comeback. Of course, this won't keep digital artists from dreaming about such a German model with a fixed roof.
The usual works of this sort involves a rendering portraying the 2019 Z4 with a solid top. However, the one that brought us here today is different. To be more precise, this pixel stunt introduces the old Z4 Coupe with modern touches.
In fact, we're looking at a refreshed Z4M Coupe here, with the 343 horsepower output of the Motorsport Division model meaning this should be able to play in the same league as the 2020 Supra, at least as far as the muscle number is concerned.
The compact, muscular coup has been gifted with the kind of door mirrors, front wing ornaments and rear valance (exhaust tips included) one would find on a contemporary M-badged Bimmer. Then we have the boot lid spoiler, which is tiny, but seems to make a difference, as well as the rear light cluster transformation - as it would happen with an actual facelift, the overall shape of the taillights has remained unchanged, while the inner graphics have been updated (think: LED technology).
Oh, and let's not forget the new wheels, with their multi-spoke design helping these serve as an attention magnet.
Digital label J.B.Cars, which came up with this pixel work, placed the modernized Z4 M Coupe next to the original in the post below, so you can easily spot the differences.
Now, if you happen to be upset about the end of the BMW Z Coupe bloodline, you should know the Bavarian automaker had to look at the sales numbers when the alliance with Toyota was made - over the first 13 months of US market presence for the original Z4, BMW reportedly sold 7 roadsters for each coupe.
In fact, we're looking at a refreshed Z4M Coupe here, with the 343 horsepower output of the Motorsport Division model meaning this should be able to play in the same league as the 2020 Supra, at least as far as the muscle number is concerned.
The compact, muscular coup has been gifted with the kind of door mirrors, front wing ornaments and rear valance (exhaust tips included) one would find on a contemporary M-badged Bimmer. Then we have the boot lid spoiler, which is tiny, but seems to make a difference, as well as the rear light cluster transformation - as it would happen with an actual facelift, the overall shape of the taillights has remained unchanged, while the inner graphics have been updated (think: LED technology).
Oh, and let's not forget the new wheels, with their multi-spoke design helping these serve as an attention magnet.
Digital label J.B.Cars, which came up with this pixel work, placed the modernized Z4 M Coupe next to the original in the post below, so you can easily spot the differences.
Now, if you happen to be upset about the end of the BMW Z Coupe bloodline, you should know the Bavarian automaker had to look at the sales numbers when the alliance with Toyota was made - over the first 13 months of US market presence for the original Z4, BMW reportedly sold 7 roadsters for each coupe.