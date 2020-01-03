Modernized BMW M6 V10 Looks Better Than Original, Bangle Design Fixed

The E6X BMW M6 is a bittersweet proposal for many fans. On the one hand, its naturally aspirated V10 motor sings the song of the Bavarian brand's F1 days (we'll leave the mechanical failures of the motor aside). On the other hand, this big coup is the perfect example of the influence Chris Bangle had while leading the automaker's design department. Well, the Internet has come up with a solution, one that lands in the form of a rendering.
The visual adventure we have here brings the V10 M6 to modern times, gifting the machine with multiple elements borrowed from models currently found in BMW showrooms. As such, we can talk about the wheels, the door mirrors and the rear end changes - the latter involve the boot lid spoiler, the taillights and the lower rear valance (the exhaust tips might be the attention magnet, but we must also pay attention to the diffuser-like element).
Sure, these bits introduced by digital label J.B. Cars are limited, but, at least from where I'm standing, they do help us digest the edgy styling of the M6. And perhaps the best example of this comes from the said downforce device, which somehow masks the upper edge of the boot lid.
Of course, we can't talk about the said penning specialist's work at BMW without mentioning the next and current step in his evolution.
Bangle now spreads his visual message in independent form, via Chris Bangle Associates, a design consultancy company headquartered in Italy's Piedmont area, which is close to Turin, one of the world design capitals.
For instance, back in 2017, Bangle came up with REDS, a transportation pod aimed at catering to the Chinese market's needs, which may explain the living space-like layout of the vehicle, which should allow its occupants to enjoy their much-needed personal space while sitting in a traffic jam.
