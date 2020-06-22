Modernized 1987 Buick Grand National Looks Like a Cadillac ELR

View this post on Instagram

@ This is my attempt at modernizing the 87 Buick Grand National . Kept the wheel styles and badges; the headlights and grille similar to the original except these would be LEDs. Can you guess what car I used as the base? • • • • • #buickgrandnational #buick #gm #regal #buickregal #render #renderings #rendering #modernization #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesigncommunity #cardesignworld #carporn #cardesignsketch #cadillac #chevrolet #gmc #generalmotors

