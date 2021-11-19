Modernized 1972 BMW 2002 tii Slaps 2 Series Coupe With Tasty, Minimalist Rear

Some people love a good controversy while others don’t. It seems the peeps over at BMW belong to the former category. Meanwhile, most of their diehard fans have gathered around the latter.
While “bad publicity is still publicity,” many feel that BMW should have left more of its high-performance inline-six engines sitting behind the infamous new MR/M4 grille do the “talking.” Rather than an entire world of shameless gossip.
Concurrently, a lot feel the same way about the rear of the second-generation (G42) 2 Series Coupe. Inconsequential as always, BMW dropped the humongous grille shenanigans in favor of debatable back styling. Luckily, customers have a few real-world solutions, such as the OEM’s M Performance Parts or the long wait for the upcoming 2023 M2.
As far as the virtual realm is concerned, well, only the sky has a proverbial limit. Or one could also turn back not with anger, but with ample love for wonders long gone. Such as BMW’s own 02 Series, for example. Hamid Davoodi, the virtual artist behind the hdm.design account on social media has now granted his own (and our) wish of seeing the 2 Series have more 2002 DNA in it.
With a 2002 tii twist, probably to signal his favorite limited build of the series. One that around 1972 had already replaced the 2002 ti and featured the same fuel-injected 128 horsepower engine as its 2000 tii predecessor. It probably made great use of every pony thanks to its nimble body and low overall weight, but that’s probably too little for today’s hefty builds.
Now, the pixel master simply took the 2 Series Coupe in a minimal direction, featuring the small round taillights on the modern body, and leaving it barren of all sorts of unnecessarily intricate details. Frankly, the result isn’t half bad at all, especially since the retro lines neatly combine with the vintage looks of the wheelset or the timeless styling of the M GmbH colors.
Concurrently, a lot feel the same way about the rear of the second-generation (G42) 2 Series Coupe. Inconsequential as always, BMW dropped the humongous grille shenanigans in favor of debatable back styling. Luckily, customers have a few real-world solutions, such as the OEM’s M Performance Parts or the long wait for the upcoming 2023 M2.
As far as the virtual realm is concerned, well, only the sky has a proverbial limit. Or one could also turn back not with anger, but with ample love for wonders long gone. Such as BMW’s own 02 Series, for example. Hamid Davoodi, the virtual artist behind the hdm.design account on social media has now granted his own (and our) wish of seeing the 2 Series have more 2002 DNA in it.
With a 2002 tii twist, probably to signal his favorite limited build of the series. One that around 1972 had already replaced the 2002 ti and featured the same fuel-injected 128 horsepower engine as its 2000 tii predecessor. It probably made great use of every pony thanks to its nimble body and low overall weight, but that’s probably too little for today’s hefty builds.
Now, the pixel master simply took the 2 Series Coupe in a minimal direction, featuring the small round taillights on the modern body, and leaving it barren of all sorts of unnecessarily intricate details. Frankly, the result isn’t half bad at all, especially since the retro lines neatly combine with the vintage looks of the wheelset or the timeless styling of the M GmbH colors.