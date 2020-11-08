Modernized 1970 Ford Torino GT Is a Brutishly Simple Muscle Car

View this post on Instagram

😁 Happy #FordFriday ! Here’s my homage to the 70s Gran Torino! Some of you may recall this as the El Ranchero I posted a little bit ago, well this is why the bed may have appeared a bit short, it was a last minute change. Let me know what y’all think! • • • • • #fordgrantorino #ford #grantorino #homage #render #rendering #conceptcar #redesign #mustang #musclecar #musclecars #cardesigncommunity #modernization

A post shared by Oscar V | Concept Autos (@wb.artist20) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:32am PST