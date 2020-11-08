Modernized 1970 Ford Torino GT Is a Brutishly Simple Muscle Car

Nowadays, when you outgrow a Ford Mustang, it probably means the student loan is paid off and it's time to get some expensive German SUV. However, back half a century ago, Ford created the Torino GT specifically for those who wanted a bigger pony.
The Mustang is one of the cars that created the muscle car segment. But unlike Dodge or GM, Ford doesn't have many other iconic nameplates. The Torino could fill that void in the classic car segment, and people obviously know about it, but you don't see it inundating your social media feeds.
We don't need to tell you that the Ford Gran Torino worked well as a movie car. It was the vehicle of choice for Starsky and Hutch between 1975 and 1979. Also, there's a really cool Clint Eastwood movie that made ten times the original budget back about a decade ago.
But what we're proposing today is that somebody should take a Mustang and make a modernized Torino out of it. For a bit of inspiration, we propose this rendering by wb.artist20 who wanted to create a modernized "homage to the 70s Gran Torino." As you can probably tell, we see this as more of a second-generation GT rather than the post-1972 model that's implied here.
Our assumption is based on the base model, which was a mint-condition 1970 Torino GT that RM Sotheby's sold in 2014 for $30,800. What a bargain! Plus, everybody knows muscle cars from the mid-70s are inferior specimens.
If this rendering seems at all familiar, it's because of the pickup connection. Starting from 1968 the Ranchero became a member of the Torino family, along with the wagons, sedans, and convertibles. A few weeks ago, we featured a modernized Ranchero image that featured this very front end.
The 1968-1971 Torino was itself a spinoff from the Fairlane, built because Ford wanted to keep the customers who wanted a muscle car but had outgrown the Mustang. The GT coupe was offered alongside a SportsRoof fastback model.
We don't need to tell you that the Ford Gran Torino worked well as a movie car. It was the vehicle of choice for Starsky and Hutch between 1975 and 1979. Also, there's a really cool Clint Eastwood movie that made ten times the original budget back about a decade ago.
But what we're proposing today is that somebody should take a Mustang and make a modernized Torino out of it. For a bit of inspiration, we propose this rendering by wb.artist20 who wanted to create a modernized "homage to the 70s Gran Torino." As you can probably tell, we see this as more of a second-generation GT rather than the post-1972 model that's implied here.
Our assumption is based on the base model, which was a mint-condition 1970 Torino GT that RM Sotheby's sold in 2014 for $30,800. What a bargain! Plus, everybody knows muscle cars from the mid-70s are inferior specimens.
If this rendering seems at all familiar, it's because of the pickup connection. Starting from 1968 the Ranchero became a member of the Torino family, along with the wagons, sedans, and convertibles. A few weeks ago, we featured a modernized Ranchero image that featured this very front end.
The 1968-1971 Torino was itself a spinoff from the Fairlane, built because Ford wanted to keep the customers who wanted a muscle car but had outgrown the Mustang. The GT coupe was offered alongside a SportsRoof fastback model.
View this post on Instagram
😁 Happy #FordFriday ! Here’s my homage to the 70s Gran Torino! Some of you may recall this as the El Ranchero I posted a little bit ago, well this is why the bed may have appeared a bit short, it was a last minute change. Let me know what y’all think! • • • • • #fordgrantorino #ford #grantorino #homage #render #rendering #conceptcar #redesign #mustang #musclecar #musclecars #cardesigncommunity #modernization