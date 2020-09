We're pretty sure that such a combo will eventually become collectible, though we have been wrong about this in the past. The idea of a smaller muscle car seems really cool on paper. Fuel economy has always been a problem of this segment.It's probably worse now than it's ever been, with gas guzzlers like the Dodge Hellcats and fuel that's even more expensive than during the oil crisis. Yeah, you can afford to burn some tires and fill up the tank, but the car becomes a bad daily.We all want an economical muscle car. But the execution of that concept has always been the problem, with Detroit not having the necessary tech to make a high-performance small engine. For many years, Ford or Chevy six-cylinder has been ridiculed, especially when it was sitting under the hood of an iconic car.But Ford has been working with the EcoBoost V6 and 2.3-liter for many years, and we honestly feel like they're both reliable and fun. Thus, it would be possible to finally make a muscle car in a smaller format aka a sports car.That idea is being proposed right here using a rendering taking the shape of a 1969 Ford Maverick Grabber that's been modernized. Digital retro restorer wb.artist20's modernized Maverick sits halfway between a classic wedge shape and a 2-seat sports car. Thus, it's ideal for taking on the Nissan Z Proto. The shape is undeniably interesting, blending design ideas from the current Mustang. But we're not quite sure the world wants another Maverick. Ford seems to agree and has given the name to an upcoming new utility vehicle. EcoBoost pony car that takes on the Nissan Z? Well, that can always be another Mustang.