Modernized 1964 Ford Falcon Restomod Rendering Has Bronco Headlights

The Ford Mustang could be the most iconic muscle car. It got the ring to Mordor, defeated Thanos, resurrected John Wick's dog, and helped Forrest Gump start his shrimping business. But all this is due to good upbringing, good old reliable dad, the Ford Falcon.
In the 1950s, American luxo-barges were getting pretty fancy, but also quite expensive. Many families needed a second car, and Ford decided to do something about it. The Falcon was thus created, a so-called compact that was cheap to build and run thanks to its inline-6 engines.
American economy cars are almost never cool, but the ones from that era are the exception. One of the reasons is that for the 1963.5 model year, the Falcon Sprint was offered. It packed a 260ci "Challenger" V8 engine, in addition to bucket seats and nice wheels. The people's champion was born!
Nowadays, the Falcon is one of the most celebrated compacts ever. Even though it looks like a halfway point between a Mustang and a 1950s family sedan, there's no shortage of custom projects to celebrate this icon. And while owners are thinking of ways to flare out their fenders, wb.artist20 performed his digital magic to create this modern version that's very entertaining to look at.
The front end looks like a combination between the Bronco headlights and grille plus the bumper from an older Mustang. Since it's modernized, the Falcon also receives bigger wheels and slightly lower suspension. But the real party is at the back, where some strong shoulders pop out of the bodywork.
Of course, this rendering doesn't try to be a family compact car. We've had plenty of those around, and Americans don't appear to be that interested. Instead, we see the modernized Falcon as a budget Mustang, the only kind of pony that we'd accept with an EcoBoost instead of a V8.
