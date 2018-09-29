Modernised Lamborghini Miura Looks Real in Tokyo, Is Actually a Render

This year, Lamborghini brought the Miura back under the spotlights. And while the Sant'Agata Bolognese icon didn't shine on its own, the Jota racing-flavored incarnation of the machine lent its nameplate to the Aventador Superveloce Jota - since the SVJ now holds the Nurburgring production car lap record, everybody talks about this Raging Bull.
Well, we are no here to bring back the Miura in a different manner, one that has to do with the Internet rather than the real world.
As those of you tuned into our render tales are well aware, the world wide web leaves no car alone these days, which is how we ended up with the modernized Miura in the image above.
The lower side of the Lambo features extensive modifications, while the machine has also been packed with a widebody kit. As for the pixel wielder behind the "build", we're talking about Yasid Oozeear, an aficionado whose work we featured on multiple occasions.
Now, despite the artist making it clear on Instagram that this is a render, certain people thought it was a the real deal, expecting the car to have been photographed in Tokyo.
Then again, Yasid took to the comments section to explain that the Miura hasn't even been Photoshopped: "It’s not photoshop, it’s a 3D model and render,"
We're talking about a perfectionist here - the artist admitted that the complex lower front fascias might clash with the clean lines of the Miura.
"I might revise the bottom lip to a simpler one actually, it’s still a work in progress," the man explains.
Oh, and if this tale seems familiar, it might be because Japanese tuner Liberty Walk has actually fitted one of its widebody kits to a Miura, albeit with the Lambo being a replica. In fact, here's the polarising project, in case you missed it.
Hide ya JDM toys. My new Miura spotted in HK today. That was quick. 💁🏻♂️😄 #lamborghinimiura #miura #italianbull #lamborghinimotorsport #yasiddesign #blacklist #drivetribe #conceptcars #cardesigner #carrendering