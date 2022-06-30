Modern Tiny House Comes With All the Comforts of Home, Can Be Yours

Despite their size, many tiny houses on wheels are equipped with all the necessary amenities you would find in a bigger dwelling. This 24-ft (7.3-meter) home is a great example. With an open-concept gourmet kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and a spacious loft, it definitely proves that smaller doesn’t mean less comfort.
Recently, the folks from Tiny House Listings offered a tour of a luxury model packed with features. The house measures 24 ft (7.2 meters) in length and is 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It might not sound like much, but this tiny incorporates clever design ideas to feel more spacious.
Right as you open the door, you’re welcomed by an open living space. Nearly every inch has been ingeniously used to create a stylish yet functional home. There’s a spacious kitchen with generous countertops, a four-burner electric stove with an oven, a microwave, a full-size refrigerator, and a double sink.
It also comes with numerous cabinets where you can put away your cookware. A few steps ahead is the living room. This area includes a large L-shaped couch with built-in storage and a TV on a swivel that can be viewed from the loft as well. There’s a small workspace with a folding table as well.
The bathroom in this unit is surprisingly spacious. It features a full-size shower and soaking tub, a beautiful vanity, storage space underneath the sink, a small open cabinet, and a standard flush toilet. Right next to the bathroom, the owner wanted to have a spot specially created for a washer/dryer combo unit. Facing it is another closet where people can hang their clothes.
Above is the aforementioned loft, which can be accessed via a combo of three steps with built-in storage and a ladder. This area has enough room for a queen-size mattress and two small nightstands.
On the opposite side, right above the kitchen, is another loft, which is much small. There, owners can store bigger items. Recently, this tiny home was listed on Tiny House Listings’ website, and it’s asking for $78,000. It’s not a small price at all. However, it’s fully equipped with all the comforts of a real home.
