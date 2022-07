Modern Tiny House Boasts a Spacious Interior, Perfect for a Small Family

Recently, Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes presented a tiny home manufactured by IHC. Simply called Model C, this dwelling measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 10.6-ft-wide (3.2-meter-wide). As you might’ve guessed, this is a park model, and it does sit on the bigger side, providing up to 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of interior space.This house is the mirror image of a previous unit showcased a few months ago by Park Model Homes. On the side, there’s a glass door that opens up to reveal a beautiful open layout. The living room features five windows that allow natural light to bathe the whole area. There’s enough space for a couch, a coffee table, and some shelves. On the wall that doesn’t have windows, owners can also choose to install a TV.A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a double-door refrigerator. It has plenty of cabinets, drawers, and a generous pantry for storage.Down the hallway is the bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. It includes a big corner shower with glass doors, a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. Next to the bathroom is a space specially designed to fit a stackable washer and dryer.At the rear, Model C has a downstairs bedroom. This area can fit a queen-size mattress, some cabinets, and a TV. Above is the loft, which can be accessed via a set of stairs. Depending on the owners’ needs, it can be turned into another bedroom, a storage space, or it can be used as a small office.There’s no word on the price of the exact model showcased. However, it’s worth noting that the price for a similar Model C unit from Park Model Homes can range between $90,000 and $110,000. It all depends on the size, finishes, and appliances that the future tiny home owner wants to include in the build.