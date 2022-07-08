Modern Tiny House Boasts a Spacious Interior, Perfect for a Small Family

Compared to regular-sized houses, tiny homes on wheels comes with less square footage. But even if they’re smaller, they still manage to provide most of the comforts associated with bigger dwellings. This tiny home is a great example, offering enough space to accommodate a family of three.
Recently, Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes presented a tiny home manufactured by IHC. Simply called Model C, this dwelling measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 10.6-ft-wide (3.2-meter-wide). As you might’ve guessed, this is a park model, and it does sit on the bigger side, providing up to 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of interior space.
This house is the mirror image of a previous unit showcased a few months ago by Park Model Homes. On the side, there’s a glass door that opens up to reveal a beautiful open layout. The living room features five windows that allow natural light to bathe the whole area. There’s enough space for a couch, a coffee table, and some shelves. On the wall that doesn’t have windows, owners can also choose to install a TV.
A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a double-door refrigerator. It has plenty of cabinets, drawers, and a generous pantry for storage.
Down the hallway is the bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. It includes a big corner shower with glass doors, a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. Next to the bathroom is a space specially designed to fit a stackable washer and dryer.
At the rear, Model C has a downstairs bedroom. This area can fit a queen-size mattress, some cabinets, and a TV. Above is the loft, which can be accessed via a set of stairs. Depending on the owners’ needs, it can be turned into another bedroom, a storage space, or it can be used as a small office.
There’s no word on the price of the exact model showcased. However, it’s worth noting that the price for a similar Model C unit from Park Model Homes can range between $90,000 and $110,000. It all depends on the size, finishes, and appliances that the future tiny home owner wants to include in the build.
