Modern Mazda Cosmo 110S Rendered, Shows Stunning Bubble Roof

While Mazda continues to play with the idea of keeping the Wankel engine under the spotlights, many of the stories on the mater obviously revolve around the rotary hardware, we are now here to discuss the visual side.
Back in 2015, the Japanese automotive producer introduced the RX-Vision concept (you'll find this in the second part of the gallery above), which has been an emotional rollercoaster ever since (read: going back and forth between confirmations and denials). The show car was often presented alongside the Mazda Cosmo. Named 110S for export markets, this is the 1967 original that helped popularize the Wankel engine and, through its four generations, served as a halo car for the company.
Well, the machine staring at us from behind the screen is a modern-day Cosmo that comes from an independent designer and definitely looks like a winner.
From the overall styling language to the long hood, there are plenty of visual elements that link this virtual contraption to the Cosmo that started it all.
Nevertheless, the design sitting before us also features plenty of modern elements and the bubble roof interpretation is one of them - the top of the car features a reinforcement bar that reminds us of the roof mechanism featured on the 991 Porsche 911 Targa and I mean this in the best way possible. Also, this looks a bit like the bubble included in the helmet of a space suit (the Cosmo nameplate was chosen as a tribute to the 20th century's space race)
Then there's the lighting signature of the vehicle, regardless of which end we're talking about, makes perfect use of LED tech to showcase a memorable design. And while you check out the machine in the social media posts below, make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete take.
Yi Dong is the independent designer responsible for this retro-themed eye candy. However, as the pixel master mentions on Instagram, the project was done as part of an internship he completed at Mazda Europe.
As for the technical side mentioned in the intro, note that Mazda's SkyActiv-R engine family will make use of such an engine as a range extender. For instance, the MX-30 compact crossover will receive the said powerplant next year.
