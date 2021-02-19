Modern Lancia Stratos Zero Rendered by Cyberpunk 2077 Car Designer Looks Sharp

To say that building on the pioneering work Italian design icon Marcello Gandini did when creating the Lancia Stratos Zero and the Stratos HF back in the wedge design era is not an easy task would be an understatement. However, when your resume includes the title of Senior Vehicle Concept Designer at CD Project Red, the Polish developer behind titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, taking on such a quest in one's spare time seems like the natural thing to do.