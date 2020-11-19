Modern International Harvester Scout Rendered, Shows Electric SUV Styling

With the introduction of the 2021 Ford Bronco arguably making for the most exciting new vehicle launch of this year, the old-time rival of the Blue Oval model, namely the International Harvester Scout, isn't as fortunate. As such, we've decided to bring the latter under the spotlights with the help of a rendering.
As old-school aficionados will remind you, the International Harvester Company, which was born in 1902 and left the stage in the 1980s, was best known for its 4x4 utlities. And while the company has returned as Navistar International, producing trucks, diesel engines and military vehicles (think: Navistar Defense) these days, the Scout never came back.
It's also worth mentioning that the Scout, a truck-based SUV that was born back in 1961, came to the market as a rival for the Jeep CJ - this was introduced half a decade before the Blue Oval came up with original Bronco, albeit with the latter enjoying far greater success over the years.
Returning to the modern incarnation of the Scout we have here, this effort comes from an automotive exterior designer named Yasu Jordan Sato, who currently serves Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.
And the styling cues seen here (we're obviously dealing with a spare-time effort from the designer) are just what you'd expect. As you can notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the story, the strong retro design influences fit the offroader like a glove. When it comes to the modern part, the best representation is delivered by the front lighting signature.
The said aspect brings electric vehicles to mind and, truth be told, the current electric revolution would be the perfect context for seeing the Scout making a comeback.
With battery-powered trucks from Tesla, Rivian and Bollinger having made headlines last year, as well as in 2020, we can only hope for an electron juice-powered Scout revival.
