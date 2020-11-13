Modern Homage to 1980s Toyota Celica Supra Is a Good Kind of Retro

Some say the Toyota Supra is the best Japanese sports car of all time, while others criticize the handling it offers in stock form. However, almost nobody talks about the other Supra models. And no, we're not talking about the 2020/2021 models.
As one of the world's largest automakers, Toyota has a variety of older cars that are relatively unknown, attempts at rivaling European or American automakers which ultimately failed. There's a chance some of them will eventually be discovered, as is the case with the A60.
Although the automakers don't admit this, many of the coolest Japanese sports cars owe their existence to Mustang jealousy. Datsun 240Z? Kind of a Mustang wannabe. Toyota also saw how popular the Ford pony was and reached for a slice of the pie with the 1970 Celica. It sold well, and eight years later, they introduced a more powerful version called the Celica XX.
But Americans didn't like the name, so it was changed to Celica Supra, and the legend was born. Now, this isn't the fire-breathing, 1000 horsepower, highly-modified beast we know today. But you can begin to see the nucleus of what Supra customizers later fell in love with, as the engine was a 6-cylinder derived from the powertrain of the 2000GT.
And just check out that styling! The second-generation A60 model has to be the most '80s thing outside of a Fox Body. You've got a wrap-around square nose, like a Porsche 924, a flat rear with a bumper that sticks out like the stern of a yacht (the rear, in case you're wondering), plus a black wing over the roof.
It's these elements that rendering sage wb.artist20 tried to capture in his latest piece. The subject retains many of the design elements of the all-new Supra we have right now while mixing in that retro squareness and even the silly black wing.
