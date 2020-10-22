Modern Fox Body Mustang Looks Like a Wrestler at Work

View this post on Instagram

This is my fun design for a reborn modern Fox Body Mustang. Everybody loves the ’69 fastback mustang, that’s a given. There’s also a special place in my heart for the fox body mustang of the 80’s. I love that it was it’s own creation, something completely different from the original mustang and still communicated power and mustang-ness. They even looked super intimidating as a police interceptor roaming the freeways. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #forddesign #fordmustang #americanmuscle #socialmustang #musclecar #ponycar #restomod #foxbodymustang #fordperformance #mustangsofinstagram #mustang #mustangporn

