Modern Fox Body Mustang Looks Like a Wrestler at Work

The 1980s can arguably be mentioned as the definitory decade for this third-gen Mustang and the styling cues we have here perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the era.
At the same time, details such as the LED light clusters or the super-sized wheels, to name just two, have a visual teleportation effect. Oh, and the Shelby logo adorning the front fenders only boosts our curiosity - what could be hiding under the generous power dome of the hood?
As crazy as it might sound nowadays, the mid 1980s saw Mustang sales dropping, with Ford considering axing the RWD Mustang in favor of a Mazda-based FWD sportscar. Thankfully, the overwhelming feedback that came from tons and tons of aficionados convinced the carmaker to keep the pony alive, with the said FWD effort leading to the birth of the Ford Probe.
In a scenario that's not 100 percent unlike the one mentioned above, the Mustang faces plenty of challenges these days. We're talking about a global product that has to deal with ever-stricter emission regulations (think: electrification) and crash safety legislation (design limitations), as well as a market that exhibits an increasingly stronger drive towards crossovers and even young generations who might not wish to own cars anymore.
However, we're confident that the upcoming S650 Mustang, which is set to land in 2022, as a 2023 model, will navigate the said waters and maintain its status as an icon.
