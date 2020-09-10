Modern Ford GT40 Is the Retro-Themed Supercar We Need

View this post on Instagram

This is a fun heritage inspired Modern GT Racer design. I love that the original GT40 is only 40” off the ground. Low, wide, sculptural, and midship are awesome ingredients for a timeless design. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #idsketching #americanmuscle #gt40 #fordgt40 #fordclassic #lemansclassic #ford #fordvsferrari #fordracing #racecar #grandprix #lemans24 #hypercar #fordgt #fordperformance #fordmustang

