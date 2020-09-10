Modern Ford GT40 Is the Retro-Themed Supercar We Need

While making it to the shortlist or creating a one-off spec for such astounding motoring pieces is undoubtedly a spectacle in itself, it ultimately restricts access to the genre.
So, what if you could turn to one of industry's big names for such a vehicle? No, not the Porsche 911 Turbo, but something that could compete against it.
Let's return to the Blue Oval, shall we? The current Gen II GT captures the racing spirit of the GT40 that showed Ferrari how it's done back in the day at Le Mans: it offers a driving experience that stands out in comparison to German or Italian rivals. But what if each and every area of the car, from the exterior and the interior, to the driving experience, would be focused on delivering the kind of thrills one could enjoy in the analog era?
Oh, and while we're writing to Santa Performance, it would be amazing if the starting price of the machine sat somewhere above $200,000 - while distilling heritage into a modern form is no easy feat, we did mention a certain level of accessibility in the intro.
In fact, we've even brought along an example of such a contraption, which comes in the form of a rendering. Once again, we are back in the Ford arena, with this work envisioning a modern-day sibling of the GT40.
Consider this the result of passion-fueled weekend labor coming from a designer named Craig Kember, who is responsible for multiple Toyota road cars, racecars and concepts.
Nevertheless, the mid-engined beast sits far enough from the styling of the GT40 to have its own personality, which only makes us love it even more.
View this post on Instagram
This is a fun heritage inspired Modern GT Racer design. I love that the original GT40 is only 40” off the ground. Low, wide, sculptural, and midship are awesome ingredients for a timeless design. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #idsketching #americanmuscle #gt40 #fordgt40 #fordclassic #lemansclassic #ford #fordvsferrari #fordracing #racecar #grandprix #lemans24 #hypercar #fordgt #fordperformance #fordmustang