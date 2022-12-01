Considered the premier makers of combat flight games for mobile devices, Atypical Games is a Romanian company with a generous goal: to bring to the public games of the highest quality and great value.
Although the name might not mean anything to many gamers, their Sky Gamblers titles are well-known among those who play a lot of flight combat simulators on mobile devices. That said, the fine folks at Atypical Games have just announced that the highly-anticipated sequel to Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy is now out on iOS, after making its debut on PC and consoles back in March.
For those unfamiliar, Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 is a modern flight combat simulator that refines the formula of the original classic hit to bring balance between simulation and arcade. That’s the main reason the new title should be accessible to all player types regardless of how good they are at this type of game.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 caters to both types of players: those who love playing solo or with their friends. The game features a single player campaign set in a dark and grim future where air supremacy is the only thing that prevents the world balance of power from collapsing.
Those who are more attached to the single player aspect will have 14 missions at their disposal, which will take them through different challenges in various parts of the world, including dense urban areas like San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro, as well as lush locations like archipelagos and sandstone pillars.
On the other hand, online multiplayer allows players to compete in real-time in a wide range of game modes that will certainly test their skills. There are seven custom game modes on 7 different maps with varied objective layout.
There are no less than 18 different aircraft available in the game, each with 4 loadout variants. Customizable paint jobs and jet badges are included too, alongside varied arsenal of missiles and rockets.
Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2 is now available on Apple’s AppStore for $9.99 for all iOS devices, but if you’d rather play it on other platforms, it’s also available on PC and consoles.
