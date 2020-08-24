Modern Dodge Ramcharger TRX Looks Butch, Out for Ford Blood

While the whole world seems to be giving into the crossover temptation, there's still hope for proper body-on-frame SUVs and no new car showcases this better than the 2021 Ford Bronco. But what if the Mopar people were to give the Blue Oval toy a hard time by reviving the Dodge Ramcharger? Here's a rendering that answers that question and then some.
The Dodge Ramcharger was offered in the US for the 1974-1993 model years, competing against the Ford Bronco and the Chevrolet K5 Blazer. And while the 2018 return of the Blazer has only brought one more crossover to the world, the Ramcharger remains confined to the history books.
Well, digital artist Abimelec Arellano has decided to come up with a rendering showcasing a modern Ramcharger. For starters, the Dodge branding is no longer present, with this being envisioned as a job for RAM, which is dedicated solely to pickup trucks. Then again, this type of SUV uses the platform of a truck as a starting point by definition, so the proposal might not be that strange.
And now that Ram has come up with the absurdly cool TRX incarnation of the 1500 (this is pronounced T-Rex, with the automaker claiming the naming choice wasn't necessarily aimed at trolling the also-dinosaur-named F-150 Raptor), this Ramcharger digital rebirth uses these performance genes.
So yes, visual bits such as those beefy arches or the aggressive hood do mean there's a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat in there.
At least for the moment, the chances of the Ramcharger making a comeback are slim, since Stellantis (this is the name of the FCA and PSA alliance) has plenty of other aspects to focus on. However, if such a go-anywhere proposal ever returned, it would probably have to offer a five-door version, since the practicality demands of the market are sky-high these days.
Nevertheless, the said artist has come up with multiple aptly-chosen colors for this 702 horsepower dream (think: Plum Crazy) and you can check them all out by using the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
