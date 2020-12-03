A Short History of the Legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, the World's Priciest Classic

Modern Dodge Charger Daytona "Aero Car" Imagined With C8 Corvette Nose

Has the world gone completely mad? Why would anybody place the front end of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette on a 2020 Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary , even in a rendering? Well, you should know the pixel portrait sitting before us comes to address the fact that the said special edition lacks the extreme aero bits that made the original so popular. 1 photo



As such, those aero elements, which helped the Daytona write NASCAR history by breaking the 200 mph (322 km/h) barrier at Talladega back in 1969, remain confined to the history books, at least as far as modern showroom models go (more on this below).



Meanwhile, this piece of digital work aims to make an aficionado smile by using the nose of the mid-engined 'Vette. Coming from Instagram label Car Front Swaps, the exercise was completed following a suggestion from a fan. And, despite its purpose, you can easily expect this to split opinions.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we've already



As for what happens in the real world, multiple builders have attempted such a stunt. And one of the machines that caught our attention is



