Modern Dodge Charger Daytona "Aero Car" Imagined With C8 Corvette Nose

The regulations we have these days, mostly those related to pedestrian crash safety, meant that the Mopar people skipped the nose cone and the massive wing fitted to the retro Dodge Charger Daytona and its non-identical twin, the Plymouth Superbird As such, those aero elements, which helped the Daytona write NASCAR history by breaking the 200 mph (322 km/h) barrier at Talladega back in 1969, remain confined to the history books, at least as far as modern showroom models go (more on this below).Meanwhile, this piece of digital work aims to make an aficionado smile by using the nose of the mid-engined 'Vette. Coming from Instagram label Car Front Swaps, the exercise was completed following a suggestion from a fan. And, despite its purpose, you can easily expect this to split opinions.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we've already discussed a modern Charger Daytona rendering that actually tries to replicate the original in September, with that one originating from muscle car enthusiasts and digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, whose work we feature on a regular basis.As for what happens in the real world, multiple builders have attempted such a stunt. And one of the machines that caught our attention is this 2006 Charger . We're talking about a home-brewed monster rather than one created by a famous shop. However, when you find out that the machine comes from Steve Mirabelli, an enthusiast who makes a living by building Sprint Cup racers for Hendrick Motorsports, it all seems natural.