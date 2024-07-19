Modern-Day Chevy Chevelle SS Elicits Strong Opinions Even Though It's Merely a CGI Project

The mainstream brand of General Motors is about to rock the supercar world because, on July 25, they will unveil the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, complete with turbochargers instead of a supercharger and the promise of turning into a mid-engine flagship killer.
That's all fine and dandy – most likely, Team Corvette did their homework and made the C8 Corvette ZR1 on par with models from McLaren, Ferrari, or Lamborghini. But what about the people who don't care about that or don't have enough money to start caring?
Well, there's no luck for them – even the base C8 Corvette Stingray is almost $70k without any added options. The affordable passenger car options have slowly dissatisfied with Chevy's portfolio – the sixth generation Camaro got the axe at the end of 2023, and the Malibu mid-size sedan is also about to bite the dust when the current model year goes out of production.
Some people think that Ford's Mustang shouldn't be left unchecked on the pony car market. The 2024 model year has EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse options with a turbo inline-four plus the classic 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and up to 500 horsepower. Meanwhile, the upcoming eighth-generation Dodge Charger is reborn for the new age on the fresh STLA Large platform from Stellantis, and it's much larger and heavier than the S650 Mustang.
Additionally, it doesn't even have a V8 under the hood – both the two-door fastback coupe and the four-door sedan either get battery packs because they're all-electric Daytonas or the new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo mill when sold as the first-ever Sixpack. So, it is no wonder that some folks are thinking about something that could reside in between – including across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI.
As such, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is represented by Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who continues to dream of automotive stuff that can't be made in the garage – like a modern-day Chevrolet Chevelle SS. This is his second tray for a potential revival of the mid-size nameplate, which was sold in a variety of body styles. Of course, the Chevelle SS two-door coupe was one of the most famous of them all.
Interestingly, this unofficial and completely hypothetical design project has quickly elicited a lot of strong, diverging opinions. About half of the artist's social media fans think that his Chevelle SS design project should never get past the digital concept stage, while the other half firmly believes that it's cool and clean. The design is obviously heavily inspired by the past, and if this was made in the real world, it would also need premium features like an air suspension to make it feasible for production. So, what do you think?
