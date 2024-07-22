Modern-Day Chevrolet El Camino SS Flaunts Retro-Futuristic Design in Fantasy Land

We're all waiting, full of goosebumps, for the most important Chevrolet moment of the year – on July 25, Team Corvette will officially present the 2025 ZR1 flagship sports car.
It's been an event that has had a continuous buildup ever since GM's head honchos allowed the revolution – the switch from a front-engine design to a mid-engine format. Everyone saw the Stingray and said it was a great sports car, then the Z06 came along, and the world marveled at the record-breaking FPC design of the naturally aspirated V8. Plus, the E-Ray is now a true all-weather daily driver with electrified bits and pieces along with all-wheel drive.
But, of course, the ZR1 is the pinnacle of every Corvette iteration it has been a part of, at least until Chevrolet unleashes the rumored Zora supercar. However, some folks still don't think that a single performance nameplate is enough for the company to thrive on. Since they are part of the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is always full of crazy, quirky, or vintage ideas.
One pixel master in particular likes to mix them all - Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably can't be made in the garage. Just recently, he asked us to choose our preferred off-road muscle car – his design projects include an S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang Raptor R as well as a Chevy Camaro ZL1 'Rally Bee.'
But before that, his modern-day rendering of the unofficial, hypothetical fourth-generation Chevrolet Chevelle brought out strong opinions from the fanbase based upon his depiction of a resurrected Super Sport model. Now, perhaps to add gasoline to the comment campfire, he's circling back to the Chevy Chevelle SS and just morphed it into a modern-day Chevrolet El Camino SS.
This CGI concept obviously has some Camaro traits, especially at the front and when looking at the doors, but otherwise, it's a strange mix of vintage and futuristic styling details – from the LED signature front and rear to the lowered stance, the stylish profile, and the abnormal length combined with a low height. It's sleek and retro-futuristic, some will say – or it's disproportionate and horrendous, others will reply.
For sure, this isn't for everyone. However, unlike the Chevy Chevelle SS, which also elicited a strong negative reaction, most opinions are positive about this hypothetical return of the Chevy El Camino coupe utility. Of course, it might also have to do with the Ute's aired-out stance, big aftermarket wheels, massive bed that ends with a huge spoiler, and the quad exhaust plus hood treatment that suggest a supercharged V8 is also dwelling in fantasy land. So, what do you think?
