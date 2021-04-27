Modern Chevy SSR Rendering Imagines the Tiny Pickup That Could

This All-White Luxury Home Looks Like a Spaceship and a Prison Made a Fancy Baby

If you think the new Hyundai Santa Cruz isn't a real pickup, you probably forgot about the vehicle GM dared to make in the 2000s. We're talking about the Chevrolet SSR, with its bed that was only big enough for golf clubs. 2 photos



The



What you need to know about the SSR is that it came out in 2003 and lasted only four model years before being discontinued in 2006. Any other type of modern car like that is... crap, basically.



But the little Chevy was a roadster, a retro tribute piece, a pickup, and a 2-seater. The early models came with a 5.3-liter, as you'd get in many pickups or SUVs. This 300 horsepower V8 was replaced in 2005 with a 6.0-liter LS2 that made 390 horsepower.



Sounds interesting. So why did only about 22,000 of them were ever sold? Well, it might have something to do with the base price of $41,000 back in the day, which roughly equates to $58,000 in today's money.



Let's imagine for a second that GM decided to do a tribute for the SSR to celebrate its anniversary or just to blow some investor money. Could it do a better job in 2021? Well, this rendering by wb.artist20 attempts to answer that question by adding modern design elements to the roadster pickup.



The front end has a hint of a new Camaro in the mesh grille and the LEDs. Meanwhile, a lot of the panels are a little sharper to make the SSR look expensive. The artist points out that his creation resembles one of those



