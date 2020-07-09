Modern Alfa Romeo Montreal Looks Like an Italian Arrow

If you ever tried to imagine a modern version of the Alfa Romeo Montreal, the Italian coupe sports car that was launched in 1970, then the rendering right here could help you with this.
Created by Instagram artist Dinesh Kuril, the digital artwork is an entry for the Montreal Design Challenge that Alfa Romeo launched recently to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sports car.
And of course, this proposed design is all about speed and high performance, something that has defined the original version of the Montreal as well.
First launched as a concept car at Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada, this Alfa Romeo model eventually debuted three years later at the Geneva Motor Show with a 2.6-liter V8 engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The concept, on the other hand, came with a 1.6-liter engine borrowed from the Alfa Romeo Giulia TI, so the power upgrade was supposed to further emphasize the performance focus of the car.
The production version of the Montreal, on the other hand, used an engine that was based on the 2.0-liter V8 originally installed by Alfa Romeo on the 33 Stradale, while the chassis and the transmission this time came from the Giulia GTV coupe.
Designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, the Montreal was quite a looker, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that it sold in high numbers. It’s believed that the Italian carmaker built some 3,900 units before it eventually decided to give up on the car once and for all in 1977.
Manufactured for just 7 years, the Montreal, however, was supposed to impress with its engine performance, as it was capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 7.4 seconds. The maximum speed was 220 km/h (137 mph).
Whether or not Alfa Romeo ever plans to bring the Montreal back in production is something that remains to be seen, but for now, the rendering that we see here is the closest we can get in terms of a modern version of the car.
