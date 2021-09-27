Model S Plaid Drag Races 720S, Drama Unfolds

I was only interested in watching football for a few years before I madly fell in love with Formula 1 and motorsports. But at the time, I was rooting for one of the most popular teams around. They made it easy for people to cheer for them, as they would win match after match. But when things went downhill, so did their popularity.
And right now I feel that we're facing a similar situation. For many years, people have dismissed EVs as being completely uninteresting. But now we've got electric cars like the Rimac Nevera and the Tesla Model S Plaid on the market. And these are undeniably fast. They've even made the term "ludicrous" obsolete when describing their capabilities. And we've got to face the facts. The tables are turning.
Cars powered by internal combustion engines will soon feel primitive and outdated. They won't be less exciting, but they aren't going to win races against their battery-powered rivals. We've all seen how impressive a Tesla Model S Plaid is when going down the quarter-mile (402 meters). But going into this battle, I was still hoping that the McLaren would pull something out of its sleeve and win. Even more so considering this is a highly-tuned 720S.
It's running about 1,000 horsepower, which is nothing short of impressive. It does have the disadvantage of only using the rear wheels to put that power down though. But at least it's significantly lighter than its opponent, at 3,100 lbs (1,406 kg). Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S Plaid weighs in at 4,766 lbs (2,161 kg)! But it does have AWD and 20 more horsepower compared to the McLaren.
Strangely enough, all the people watching the race live are trying to convince themselves that the EV isn't going to crush the supercar. The first run will have both cars competing against each other down a 1,000 ft (304 meters) stretch of tarmac. We get to see some wheelspin from the Tesla, but it will stop at nothing. The 720S is no slouch, but it can't hold a candle to the Model S Plaid.
In a desperate attempt to even the odds, they decide to go for a rolling start on the second run. They also increase the distance to 1,500 feet (457 meters), hoping that the McLaren will get back in front after they go past 150 mph (241 kph). As soon as they're off, the Tesla once again takes control of the race. Trying to keep up with its opponent, the McLaren gets dangerously close to not being able to stop in time.
Surprisingly, they decide to use the same track length for the third run as well. But this time the Tesla takes on two passengers as extra ballast, and it's also going to start from further behind. For once, we get to see a more balanced fight. With these changes, it's a photo finish, but the Tesla had already won the challenge after the first two runs. The 720S stops inches away from disaster, and this looks like a clear sign that Hoonigan isn't going to attempt another 1,500 feet race on this track again.
