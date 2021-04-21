Modded Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Races Lamborghini, Throws a Big Punch

The velocity battle we have here is a classic, with a Ford Mustang that's been taken down the aftermarket path throwing the gauntlet to a Lamborghini. After all, the pony has nothing to lose, so why not challenge the supercar?
We'll start by describing the Italian exotic since the supercar came to the confrontation in factory form. The Raging Bull has a long name: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, with the rear-wheel-drive part telling us that the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 in the middle is the least powerful of the Huracan range, delivering 602 hp (610 PS) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque.
As for the final particle of that designation, the fabric top required chassis strengthening, so this version is 265 lbs (120 kg) heavier than the coupe, even though it one-ups its opponent in terms of the scale footprint battle.
Speaking of the Shelby GT350, a model Ford has now discontinued in favor of the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, we'll remind you it only comes in six-speed manual form. As for the Huracan, the entire range is offered in seven-speed dual-clutch trim.
As muscle car lovers will tell you, the Blue Oval toy is animated by a 5.2-liter V8 using a flat-plane crankshaft, which allows it to join the Italian engine in the 8,000+ rpm league.
The motor has been gifted with full bolt-on goodies, including a Palm Beach Dyno tune. YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the stunt on camera, mentions an output of 531 hp at the rear wheels, which makes for well north of 600 ponies at the crank.
The street fight that brought these animals together involved two runs, with the first kicking off at 50 mph (80 kph) and the second starting at 35 mph (56 kph). Nevertheless, we'll remind you to steer clear of such street brawls and stick to the controlled environment provided by the drag strip.
Now, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Lamborghini agreed to give the Mustang the hit for the first race, while an even start was planned for the second run. And we have to tell you that the Shelby GT350 didn't disappoint.
