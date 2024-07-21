Modded Ducati Sport 1000 Adds a Breath of Fresh Air to Bologna’s SportClassic Offering

Tim Turbett of Zanik Design has been drawn to customization from a very early age, first modifying BMX bikes before he eventually moved on to motorcycles. His professional career led down a different path for some time, though, with Tim getting involved in marketing as a creative director and award-winning designer. The passion for custom bikes eventually got the better of him, though, and that’s how Zanik became a thing.
For a clear example of what this man is able to pull off, you should look no further than this breathtaking Ducati Sport 1000. Tim started with a 2006 variant of Bologna’s SportClassic lineup, which showed a mere 5,000 miles (about 8,050 km) on the odo and ran like a charm. Given its pristine condition, the motorcycle’s L-twin engine was left unchanged on the inside.
Externally, it gained an assortment of open aftermarket covers for the clutch and timing belts, courtesy of Ducabike, SpeedyMoto, and EVR. A rad stainless-steel exhaust system from Zard replaces the stock pipework, complete with handmade heat shields where they’re needed the most. In addition, fueling has been optimized by way of a fresh Rexxer ECU.
Moving on to the cosmetic side of things, the Sport 1000’s unsightly twin horns were ditched in favor of a single unit hidden behind the oil cooler. Where the OEM headlight had once been, we now come across a Corse Dynamic LED module accompanied by a custom fairing. The latter is home to a tinted windshield up top and LED turn signals on the flanks.
Further back in the cockpit area, you’ll notice an assortment of premium accessories worn by the specimen’s clip-ons. Motogadget grips, adjustable control levers, and Rizoma fluid reservoirs are among these goodies, as are bar-end turn signals and mirrors. Items like the front fender, tail section, and fuel tank are all stock, but the latter is now home to a flush-mounted filler cap that keeps things looking nice and clean.
The saddle was reupholstered in a mixture of black leather and Alcantara, tastefully embellished with grommets in the center. LED lighting hardware from Corse Dynamics illuminates the rear end, looking infinitely tidier than the original setup. The bike’s running gear remains unchanged for the most part, but the project’s author did treat the forks to a set of Andreani internals for improved handling.
On the other hand, the factory wheels made way for lighter Kineo substitutes wrapped in Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber. Lastly, the creature’s livery is a concoction of silver and black complemented by red pinstripes. Look closely at the sides of the fuel tank, and you’ll see teeny pinches of white and green joining the red pinstriping to echo the Italian flag. A bit of green also made its way onto the front fairing.
