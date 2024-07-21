Modded Ducati Sport 1000 Adds a Breath of Fresh Air to Bologna’s SportClassic Offering

10 photos Photo: Zanik Design

Tim Turbett of Zanik Design has been drawn to customization from a very early age, first modifying BMX bikes before he eventually moved on to motorcycles. His professional career led down a different path for some time, though, with Tim getting involved in marketing as a creative director and award-winning designer. The passion for custom bikes eventually got the better of him, though, and that’s how Zanik became a thing.