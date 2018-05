The 2RS we have here aims to recreate the iconic livery of the Porsche 935 Moby Dick. And while we've shown you multiple other Neunelfers going for one of Porsche's iconic racecar uniforms, the one we have here is different.You see, unlike in the case of, say, the 917/20 Pink Pig-themed 911 GT3 Touring , this GT2 RS doesn't feature a wrap. Instead, its owner is working with Porsche to bring the Moby Dick colors to the supercar via a paint job. Of course, once the task is completed, we're expecting the car to also get a wrap, most likely in the form of a transparent film that will protect its finish.The project is still under construction, with Porsche Great Britain handling the matter. Nevertheless, an Instagram label decided to share the tale with us. This is the label that the owner of the car turned to for the design of the wrap, with the social media posts at the bottom of the page showcasing the final design.There's no reason to fret, though, as we'll return with the images of the car after the project is completed.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the usual output of the 1978 Porsche 935 racecar sat at 750 hp, so the 700-pony GT2 RS is pretty close to its target.Nevertheless, we're not expecting the GT2 RS to receive the long tail shape (this was optimized for reduced drag) that earner the 935 its Moby Dick nickname. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that German specialist Kremer Racing builds 935-replicating kits for the 911, be it for the street or for the track.