Mobile Sensation Asphalt 9: Legends to Launch on Xbox Consoles

Gameloft has recently announced that Asphalt 9: Legends, the super-popular free-to-play racing game already available on mobile devices, PC, and Nintendo Switch, would also go live on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
While no specifics have been provided on when exactly we could expect Asphalt 9: Legends to land on Microsoft’s consoles, this is likely to happen later this year, possibly in the second half of the year.
And of course, there’s a good chance Gameloft is already planning a PlayStation version of the game too, though for now, there are no details available as to whether this is an expansion the company is indeed considering right now.
In case you’re wondering just how popular Asphalt has become lately, Gameloft has recently shared a bunch of stats that pretty much speak for themselves.
The game has more than 1 billion downloads on all platforms, and of course, the latest title accounts for an important share of this record.
As a result, Gameloft has decided to host a series of dedicated in-game events specifically to celebrate this important milestone in some of the most recent releases.
“Asphalt has broken the 1 billion downloads barrier! To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’re throwing a three-week event taking place in Asphalt 8: Airborne, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Asphalt 9: Legends on Nintendo Switch, and on our social media platforms!” the company said.
In Asphalt 9: Legends, for example, the rewards include 25k credits and 5 BPs for Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder on Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, those with 1 billion km receive 750 tokens, 150k credits, and 5 BPs for Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, Koenigsegg Regera, and Bugatti Chiron.
Furthermore, the company has announced a dedicated Twitter event on April 26, giving players the chance to win any car they want in Asphalt 9: Legends, Asphalt 8: Airborne, or Asphalt 9 for Nintendo Switch.
