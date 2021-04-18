Mobile Sensation Asphalt 9: Legends to Launch on Xbox Consoles

More on this:

1 Microsoft Releases New Forza Horizon 4 Steam Update, Makes the Game Unplayable

2 Here’s the Number 1 Racing Game in U.S. History, and No, It’s Not Forza or NFS

3 WRC 10 Launch Date Announced, Coming With Legendary Cars, History Mode

4 Sony Could Eventually Bring Gran Turismo to iPhone and Android

5 Forza Horizon 4 Is Now a Lot Cheaper on Steam