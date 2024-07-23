MLB's LA Dodgers Team Up With Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA Brand, EV Prototype on Display

The Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most storied franchises in the MLB, have announced a partnership agreement with Sony Honda Mobility’s AFEELA brand. As part of this deal, the AFEELA electric vehicle prototype will be on display at select Dodger Stadium home games throughout the 2024 season.
Their partnership went public this past weekend, with AFEELA also sponsoring the very first performance in the United States by Japanese hip-hop duo ‘Creepy Nuts’. This marked the first time the AFEELA prototype was unveiled at a sporting event – the car will remain on-site at Dodger Stadium until July 25.
Those of you who were at the game on July 20 witnessed an anime-style opening movie, with Creepy Nuts making their entrance using the vehicle. The prototype’s technology was also on display, with its ‘media bar’ displaying a seamless transition from the brand logo to the logo of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with AFEELA, the brand from Sony Honda Mobility Inc,” said Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer.
“The AFEELA prototype is an impressive feat of technology, and we are so glad that Sony Honda Mobility chose Dodger Stadium as the first sports venue in the world to display their uniquely designed prototype. It’s a powerful validation of the Dodgers’ platform for supporting new product launches and driving brand resonance efforts across key priority markets.”
Now, if you think that AFEELA choosing to partner with the Dodgers is a mere coincidence, think again. The LA-based team employs one of the biggest names in baseball in Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese player. That’s what we call synergy. The fact that a Japanese brand would want to associate themselves both directly and indirectly with arguably the greatest Japanese baseball player that ever lived, makes perfect sense from a marketing standpoint.
Speaking of Ohtani, he’s been absolutely terrific this year, helping the Dodgers to a 60-41 record (.594) so far. They have the second-best record in the National League (after the Phillies), with Ohtani boasting a .315 BA, having produced 78 runs, 70 RBI, 120 hits and 30 home runs. His batting average for 2024 is better than his career average of .280.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers make for great partners too. When I called them one of the most storied franchises in the MLB, that wasn’t an exaggeration. They’ve won a total of seven World Series titles, 24 National League Pennants, and 21 NL West titles. They’ve finished at the top of the NL West a total of ten times in the past 11 years alone. That’s some incredible consistency right there.
As for the AFEELA EV prototype, it was showcased at CES 2024 earlier this year, featuring updated looks (compared to previous iterations), and solid performance figures. The vehicle is powered by two electric motors, combining for a total system output of 483 horsepower.
Those of you who were at the game on July 20 witnessed an anime-style opening movie, with Creepy Nuts making their entrance using the vehicle. The prototype’s technology was also on display, with its ‘media bar’ displaying a seamless transition from the brand logo to the logo of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with AFEELA, the brand from Sony Honda Mobility Inc,” said Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer.
“The AFEELA prototype is an impressive feat of technology, and we are so glad that Sony Honda Mobility chose Dodger Stadium as the first sports venue in the world to display their uniquely designed prototype. It’s a powerful validation of the Dodgers’ platform for supporting new product launches and driving brand resonance efforts across key priority markets.”
Now, if you think that AFEELA choosing to partner with the Dodgers is a mere coincidence, think again. The LA-based team employs one of the biggest names in baseball in Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese player. That’s what we call synergy. The fact that a Japanese brand would want to associate themselves both directly and indirectly with arguably the greatest Japanese baseball player that ever lived, makes perfect sense from a marketing standpoint.
Speaking of Ohtani, he’s been absolutely terrific this year, helping the Dodgers to a 60-41 record (.594) so far. They have the second-best record in the National League (after the Phillies), with Ohtani boasting a .315 BA, having produced 78 runs, 70 RBI, 120 hits and 30 home runs. His batting average for 2024 is better than his career average of .280.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers make for great partners too. When I called them one of the most storied franchises in the MLB, that wasn’t an exaggeration. They’ve won a total of seven World Series titles, 24 National League Pennants, and 21 NL West titles. They’ve finished at the top of the NL West a total of ten times in the past 11 years alone. That’s some incredible consistency right there.
As for the AFEELA EV prototype, it was showcased at CES 2024 earlier this year, featuring updated looks (compared to previous iterations), and solid performance figures. The vehicle is powered by two electric motors, combining for a total system output of 483 horsepower.