MKBHD Is Very Impressed With the 2023 Lyric, Thinks Cadillac's First EV Is Underrated

From the get-go, Marques thinks the Lyriq “does pretty much everything a Tesla Model Y does, but in more comfort, and it’s just a better car.” Plus, the price is just about the same for the 2 vehicles, at around the $60,000-something mark.A full charge will get you an EPA-estimated 312 miles (502 km) of range, and given the built-in Google Maps will estimate your battery level and route you through charging locations while driving around, that’s probably enough.The seats are super comfortable, and also have a not-so-common massage feature, at least those in the front side of the car. There’s a lot of storage space, and the center console even has a special spot that acts as a wireless phone charger.As for the touchscreen display to the right of the steering wheel, it has “the best non-Tesla EV software that I’ve ever used,” says the YouTuber, describing it as quick, responsive, and intuitive.Moving to the backseat, if you’re concerned about legroom, you don’t need to be – there’s plenty of it, even if you’re 6’3” (190.5 cm), like Marques. Plus, the full-glass roof offers a ton of visibility, adding to that spacious feeling inside the car. Down below, you get 2 USB-C ports and a 110-volt outlet, along with a bit of storage space that's probably best fit for mobile phones.“So, in luxury and comfort, I don’t really think there’s any argument, I think this is head and shoulders above the Ioniq, above a Model Y,” Marques said. As for the car’s daily ability and practicality, “it aces a lot of that too,” he added.The Lyriq packs a lot of good stuff overall, but it’s not perfect. You can check out the full review below.