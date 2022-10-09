MKBHD Is Very Impressed With the 2023 Lyric, Thinks Cadillac's First EV Is Underrated

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq entered the EV scene with a bang, with prospects ending up on a waitlist because of too many pre-orders. The car has already gathered positive reviews from automotive “heavyweights” like Jay Leno. And, since new vehicles these days arrive jam-packed with technology, it’s only fair for tech reviewers to give their take. Here’s what Marques Brownlee has to say about it.

6 photos