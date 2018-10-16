Mitsubishi Will Debut New L200 Pickup Truck In November 2018

Going official on November 9th, the 2019 Mitsubishi L200 isn’t all new from the ground up. It’s a mid-cycle refresh of the pickup truck, and as you can tell from this photo, the front end of the Triton has embraced the Dynamic Shield design language.
The dual-headlight setup takes inspiration from the Eclipse Cross, and if you zoom in on the picture, the grille and hood are also redesigned for the 2019 model year. Being a workhorse that competes against the likes of the Nissan Navara and Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Motors has worked its magic on the profile of the L200 / Triton as well.
In addition to the more angular bodywork, the Japanese automaker also went all out with chrome trim. Internally referred to as Series 6, the facelifted model is “engineered beyond tough” according to Mitsubishi. Enhanced durability, functionality, and refinement are also on the menu, although Mitsubishi hasn’t offered any detail of interest in this regard.
Not much should be expected from the cabin, which will benefit from softer materials, redesigned seats, and more technological features such as the latest touchscreen-based infotainment system. Of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be offered to align the L200 with the rest of the industry.
On the safety front, chances are the pickup will receive all the latest driver-assist systems from the crossover lineup. A head-up display similar to the one in the Eclipse Cross won’t be offered, but traffic-sign recognition and autonomous braking could make it as optional extras.
Super Select 4WD-II will ensure maximum all-terrain performance, taking inspiration from the four-wheel-drive system in the Pajero. Four driving modes are available, including 2WD for maximum fuel economy in the city and out on the highway.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, Mitsubishi will upgrade the 2.4-liter four-cylinder and the two diesels. The most potent engine of the bunch is the 2.5-liter turbo diesel (4D56), which develops 178 PS and 400 Nm thanks to variable geometry turbocharging technology.
