Mitsubishi Triton Design Patents Reveal Absolute Concept Exterior Styling

More on this:

1 2020 Mitsubishi ASX Heading To the UK This Fall

2 Mitsubishi Triton Could Arrive In the United States In 2024 With Nissan Platform

3 Mitsubishi Pajero Says Sayonara In Japan With Special Edition

4 Driver Smashes Into Pole at Slow Speed, Seems Surprised the Pole Didn’t Move

5 Woman Drives to Postal Office, Ends up Stuck in Ditch For 5 Days