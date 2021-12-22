Mitsubishi Teases New Concept Car That Is Tech-Packed and Aims to Reduce Traffic Accidents

World’s Largest Space Telescope Can’t Catch a Break, Maybe Santa Can Change That

6 photos Just ahead of the next CES (Consumer Electronics Show), which is scheduled to kick off on January 5 in Las Vegas, Mitsubishi Electric teases a new concept car, one that is tech-packed and meant to reduce traffic accidents.



Named the Emirai xS Drive, Mitsubishi’s new vehicle constantly monitors both the driver and the passengers via near-infrared cameras and radio-wave sensors. It is also equipped with an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) meant to provide adaptive control of the headlights.



In case the driver shows any signs of physical distress, the system will suggest stopping the car and can also activate the vehicle’s automated emergency-parking feature.







For a safer driving experience during nighttime, the Emirai xS Drive will help drivers by enabling headlight control to adapt the curve and slope of the road ahead and the driver’s direction of view. Moreover, using external cameras, the system will be able to alert drivers of potential hazards and approaching cars, without the driver having to look.



