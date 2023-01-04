Mitsubishi's Small Hatch Becomes a Mirage in Japan, Will the U.S.-Spec Die Too?

The road has ended for the Mitsubishi Mirage in Japan, as the brand’s official website reveals that it has been dropped, thus marking the end of an era that started over ten years ago with the sixth generation.
“Due to the end of production of the Mirage, we may not be able to meet the customer’s request for body color, options, etc. Please contact our sales staff for details,” the message says.
But what about the U.S. market, you ask? Well, the answer comes from Autoblog, and it is not that assuring. “The Mirage remains an integral part of our U.S. lineup at this time,” a spokesperson told them, and we all know what “at this time” means, don’t we? Yes we do, because it is anything but assuring, and somewhat suggests that it will be phased off in the near future over here as well.
Also called the Space Star, and the Atrage, and the Mirage G4 when it comes to the sedan that is also marketed as the Dodge Attitude in Mexico, the Mitsubishi Mirage has been around since 2012 as a five-door hatchback, and 2013 when it comes to the four-door variant, with a mid-cycle refresh dating back to 2021. The model comes to life in the Philippines and Thailand, is offered with two small gasoline engines, and can be had with a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
In the U.S. of A., the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage has an MSRP of $16,245 for the ES CVT. The LE, BE, and SE kick off at $16,845, $17,445, and $18,145 respectively. The ES CVT, LE, BE, and SE versions of the Mirage G4, aka the sedan, start at $17,245, $17,845, $18,445, and $18,945 respectively. Depending on the model, standard gear comprises smartphone integration, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, 7-inch infotainment, heated front seats, lane departure warning, cruise control, and several other features.
Given the current market situation, with the crossover and SUV boom, and the electric revolution, we wouldn’t hold our breath for a direct successor to the Mirage and Mirage G4. However, the nameplate could live on, albeit on a different body style, perhaps with more inches between its belly and the road, and maybe an all-quiet powertrain, but that’s pure assumption at this point, and it should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Also, as the quoted outlet states, the Colt, which is about to be revived in several markets, likely next fall, will not serve as the Mirage’s direct replacement for the simple fact that it will be related to the Renault Clio, and the diamond brand’s model has a bigger overall footprint, being 8 inches (20 cm) longer and 5 inches (13 cm) wider.
But what about the U.S. market, you ask? Well, the answer comes from Autoblog, and it is not that assuring. “The Mirage remains an integral part of our U.S. lineup at this time,” a spokesperson told them, and we all know what “at this time” means, don’t we? Yes we do, because it is anything but assuring, and somewhat suggests that it will be phased off in the near future over here as well.
Also called the Space Star, and the Atrage, and the Mirage G4 when it comes to the sedan that is also marketed as the Dodge Attitude in Mexico, the Mitsubishi Mirage has been around since 2012 as a five-door hatchback, and 2013 when it comes to the four-door variant, with a mid-cycle refresh dating back to 2021. The model comes to life in the Philippines and Thailand, is offered with two small gasoline engines, and can be had with a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
In the U.S. of A., the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage has an MSRP of $16,245 for the ES CVT. The LE, BE, and SE kick off at $16,845, $17,445, and $18,145 respectively. The ES CVT, LE, BE, and SE versions of the Mirage G4, aka the sedan, start at $17,245, $17,845, $18,445, and $18,945 respectively. Depending on the model, standard gear comprises smartphone integration, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, 7-inch infotainment, heated front seats, lane departure warning, cruise control, and several other features.
Given the current market situation, with the crossover and SUV boom, and the electric revolution, we wouldn’t hold our breath for a direct successor to the Mirage and Mirage G4. However, the nameplate could live on, albeit on a different body style, perhaps with more inches between its belly and the road, and maybe an all-quiet powertrain, but that’s pure assumption at this point, and it should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Also, as the quoted outlet states, the Colt, which is about to be revived in several markets, likely next fall, will not serve as the Mirage’s direct replacement for the simple fact that it will be related to the Renault Clio, and the diamond brand’s model has a bigger overall footprint, being 8 inches (20 cm) longer and 5 inches (13 cm) wider.