Mitsubishi's Small Hatch Becomes a Mirage in Japan, Will the U.S.-Spec Die Too?

More on this:

1 A Year in Review: Do I Regret Buying America's Cheapest New Car?

2 Here's Why You're a Genius If You Bought a Mitsubishi Mirage Recently

3 Here's Why Mitsubishi's Mirage Succeeded Where Chevy Spark Failed Despite Being Much Worse

4 Not Dead Yet: Mitsubishi Reports Best Sales in Over a Decade, Still No New Evo

5 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Receives New Exterior Styling, Interior Enhancements