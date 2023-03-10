Mitsubishi Motors Will Only Sell Electrified Vehicles by 2035, Still Not 100% Electric

The Japanese carmakers are well known for their engineering achievements, although they are also known as the laggards of the EV revolution. Mitsubishi Motors wants to change that perception, although its mid-term plan still speaks of "electrified vehicles" instead of fully-electric.
Mitsubishi Motors is the junior carmaker in a global alliance with France's Renault and Japan's Nissan as the heavyweights. This puts it in a unique position to benefit from the other two companies' foray into electric vehicles. Nissan has been one of the industry's pioneers, thanks to Leaf being one of the first successful EVs sold in the U.S. Renault has achieved a similar feat in Europe with ZOE. Mitsubishi has tried to do the same with iMiEV, which also launched in the U.S. in 2011. It wasn't successful, though, and its North American career ended in 2017.
Mitsubishi has had more success with its hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and the Outlander PHEV is an excellent example. Thus, it's not unusual that Mitsubishi still sees its future as not much different from the present and the past. This has been consistently true for all Japanese carmakers, Toyota included. It's like the country has remained stuck in its glorious past, unable to plan for the future. And even when it does, it doesn't want to stray far from the beaten path.
Mitsubishi has just demonstrated that in its mid-term plan, "Challenge 2025," revealed on Friday. While its name suggests that Mitsubishi understands the urgency, there's no plan to go 100% electric in the near or long term. Instead, Mitsubishi's press release speaks about EVs as a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV). The plan covers the next three years and only discusses "accelerating efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future." This is incredibly light in detail, considering the immediate scope.
As for the longer-term plans leveraged by this acceleration, nothing has changed. Mitsubishi still intends to electrify 50% of global sales by 2030 and then 100% of the fleet by 2035. According to Reuters, Mitsubishi already had announced a goal to have 50% of its fleet electrified by 2030, and this remains unchanged. To achieve this goal, Mitsubishi will invest in R&D for electrification, including $1.5 billion in battery sourcing.
In the U.S., Mitsubishi plans to boost its electrified lineup while working closely with Alliance partner Nissan. Mitsubishi shows confidence after two straight years of retail sales growth and being named the number one mass-market brand in JD Power's 2023 Customer Satisfaction Index study.
At a global level, Mitsubishi plans to stick with its "mostly ICE" strategy for the next five years, although it plans to launch 9 electrified models. Based on a presentation slide shared by Mitsubishi, four models would be battery-electric vehicles, including an electric pickup truck and a two-row SUV developed in-house by Mitsubishi. Two other battery-electric vehicles will be Alliance models, jointly developed by the bigger brothers Renault and Nissan.
