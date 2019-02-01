Mitsubishi Mirage Range Simplified In the UK For 2019 Model Year

5 Mitsubishi Showcases Three Concepts Ahead Of Tokyo Auto Salon 2019

The Mitsubishi Mirage dates back to 1978, but the current generation was introduced in 2012. Even then, the subcompact hatchback and sedan were the laughing stock of the competition in the segment, starting with the uninspiring styling and ending with the poor reliability. 21 photos CVT for the



The next generation of the Mirage is expected to arrive soon enough, but until then, the 2019 model year has been detailed for the United Kingdom. In this market, the hatchback starts at £11,295 for the Mirage 3 trim level, making it £1,005 less expensive than the Juro trim level for the 2018 model year.



Further up, the Mirage 4 is available from £13,335 for the manual and £14,020 for the CVT. Regardless of trim level, the MIVEC makes do with 80 PS (79 horsepower) and 106 Nm (78 pound-feet) of torque.



As expected, acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 12.7 seconds, and top speed is nothing to write home about. The question is, what does Mitsubishi offer as standard?



The Mirage 3 comes with alloy wheels, LED taillights, air conditioning, leather on the steering wheel and gear knob, four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth streaming, automatic rain sensors, AS&G, and keyless entry with push-button start. A lot of equipment, alright!



Customers who prefer the Mirage 4 can expect MGN satellite navigation and DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, bi-xenon headlights, and larger alloys. The thing is, Dacia is much obliged to sell you the



