Mitsubishi Mirage Crowned Most Dangerous Car In the U.S.

It’s one of the worst cars of the modern era, and nobody in their right mind would consider buying one. Even sales reflect how bad the Mirage is, but Mitsubishi keeps on keeping on. Be that as it may, data from the U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System suggests the Mitsubishi is the most dangerous car in the United States of America with a fatal accident rate of 10.2 cars per billion vehicle miles.
iSeeCars.com compiled data from the 2013 through 2017 model years, and the Chevrolet Corvette comes on second with a fatal accident rate of 9.8 cars per billion vehicle miles. Other nameplates with a lot of risk include the Honda Fit (7.7), Kia Forte, Chevrolet Spark, Subaru BRZ, Nissan 370Z, Nissan Versa, Kia Rio, and Dodge Challenger (5.8). Further still, the final four places are taken by the Chevrolet Camaro (5.5), Kia Soul, Hyundai Veloster Turbo, and Nissan Versa Note (5.2).
The average for all of these 14 passenger cars is 2.6 cars per billion vehicle miles, and there are two patterns worth mentioning. First of all, subcompact vehicles aren’t all that safe in a crash because physics favor larger vehicles. And secondly, plenty of sports cars are driven too hard on public roads by people who take too many risks.
“Subcompact cars have a fatal accident rate of 4.5 cars per billion vehicle miles, which is almost double the overall average,” declared chief executive officer Phong Ly. “Sports cars are the vehicle segment with the highest fatal accident rate of 4.6 cars per billion vehicle miles.”
The below-average performance of subcompact cars in crashes and accidents comes as no surprise considering this segment doesn’t feature the active safety systems of compact and mid-size cars. Sports car such as the Subaru BRZ and Nissan 370Z are also lacking in this department.
If you were wondering which SUVs are most frequently involved in fatal accidents, the Kia Sportage leads with 3.8 cars per billion vehicle miles. The top ten is rounded off by the Jeep Wrangler (3.6), Lincoln MKT, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Buick Encore, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru Forester, Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, and Chevrolet Equinox (2.5), translating to an average of 1.7.
Pickup trucks? Because it’s the oldest in the segment, the Nissan Frontier scored 3.9 cars per billion vehicle miles. The Ram 1500 (2.6), Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Titan (2.3) complete the list, and the average for all light-duty pickups is 2.3 according to iSeeCars.com.
