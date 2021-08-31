Mitsubishi Fuso’s Rosa Bus Boasts New Safety Features and Fleet Management Tech

Buses are probably some of the least exciting vehicles, yet some of the most important, if we think about their role in communities. Public transportation is responsible not only for a significant percentage of the global CO2 emissions but, most importantly, for the safety of children and other passengers. Which is why driver assistance and fleet management technologies are becoming essential.
Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is mostly known for its wide range of trucks, from the Super Great heavy-duty model to the Canter light-duty one and, more recently, the eCanter version. The lesser-known Mitsubishi Fuso bus range includes Aero Star, Aero Queen, and Rosa - which is the light-duty model.
This light-duty bus that is mostly operated as a shuttle or school bus throughout Japan, is now boasting some interesting upgrades for improved safety and operation management. Mitsubishi equipped the Rosa bus with additional daytime running lights, which are mandatory on any vehicle, plus automatic lights, for those times when the driver forgets to turn them on.
Another new feature is the co-driver seatbelt, for added safety. Mitsubishi’s bus was also modified to comply the latest regulations for fuel leak prevention, and mandatory seatbelts for extra seats. The industry’s new regulations also focus on noise levels, which is where the electric models have a clear advantage, but standard buses, like Rosa, also have to comply.
The most innovative upgrade added to the Rosa bus is the BusConnect telematics function, designed to help fleet managers. The system can notify the manager about the vehicle’s operational status in real time, so that any potential issue is detected as soon as possible (remote diagnosis).
Plus, the fleet manager is able to track the vehicle’s location, route, and drivers’ safety scores. Especially considering the fact that Rosa is typically operated as a school bus, this type of fleet management is all the more important.
The upgraded Rosa bus, which also comes with two new color schemes, will be available in Japan, starting from August 2021.
